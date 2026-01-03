Range Cycle Pro MT4: Official Setup Guide & Optimized Preset Files

Welcome to the official support and setup guide for Range Cycle Pro MT4.



This page contains the installation instructions, performance verification, and the official optimized .set files for the Expert Advisor.





1. Visualizing the Strategy

Range Cycle Pro is designed to be transparent. It draws the reference box and breakout lines directly on your chart so you can verify the logic in real-time.

Above: Range Cycle Pro visualizing the breakout box and trade execution on EURUSD H1.





2. Advanced Portfolio & Hedging Configurations

One of the most powerful features of Range Cycle Pro is the ability to run multiple instances simultaneously to smooth out the equity curve.

A. Multi-Asset Portfolio

This backtest demonstrates running 3 different strategies at the same time: EURUSD (Reversion), NDX100 (Breakout), and Gold (Breakout).





Strategy: Portfolio Compilation (EURUSD + NDX100 + XAUUSD) Combined Net Profit: High Stability Note: This result is achieved by attaching the EA to 3 separate charts using the presets below.





B. Single-Asset Hedging

This setup runs two different reversion logic settings on the same symbol (EURUSD) to capture different market cycles.





Strategy: Hedge Style (EURUSD Preset 01 + EURUSD Preset 02) Concept: Diversifying entry logic on a single instrument. Note: Requires opening two EURUSD charts and applying a different Magic Number for each.



3. Individual Optimized Presets

Below are the individual preset files used to build the portfolios above. You can download the corresponding .set files from the Attachments section at the bottom of this post.





EURUSD (Mean Reversion) Setup 1

Preset: EURUSD_Reversion_H1_preset01.set Strategy: Reversion | Timeframe: H1 Account Balance: $10,000





EURUSD (Mean Reversion) Setup 2





Preset: EURUSD_Reversion_H1_preset02.set Strategy: Reversion | Timeframe: H1 Account Balance: $10,000



NDX100 / Nasdaq (Breakout)





Preset: NDX100_Breakout_H1_preset01.set Strategy: Breakout | Timeframe: H1 Account Balance: $10,000



Gold / XAUUSD (Breakout)





Preset: XAUUSD_Breakout_H1_preset01.set Strategy: Breakout | Timeframe: H1 Account Balance: $10,000







4. Installation & How to Load

Download: Scroll to the bottom of this page and download the .set files attached. Open Chart: Open the correct symbol (e.g., EURUSD or XAUUSD). Attach EA: Drag Range Cycle Pro onto the chart. Load Preset: Go to the Inputs tab.

Click the Load button.

Select the .set file you downloaded.

Click OK.

5. Understanding Money Management

Range Cycle Pro offers three distinct ways to manage risk. Check the M.M.S Logic setting in your preset:

+ Win | R Loss: Increases lot size after a win . Resets to base lot immediately after a loss to protect capital.

+ Win | - Loss: Increases lots after a win . Steps down gradually after a loss and Resets to base lot immediately after M.M.S Reset Cycle .

- Win | + Loss: Increases lot size after a loss. Steps down gradually after a win and Resets to base lot immediately after M.M.S Reset Cycle.

6. Important Notes