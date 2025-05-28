Learning to Use the ICT-SMC Concepts Indicator – Part 7: Sessions

Sesiones en el Trading



The ICT – SMC Concepts indicator includes a display of market sessions. By default, it plots four main sessions:

Sydney

Asia

London

New York (NY)

The London and New York sessions are considered the most relevant due to their high volume and strong impact on price action.

General session parameters

Session drawing type: Defines the drawing type for representing sessions. This parameter offers three modes:

Defines the drawing type for representing sessions. This parameter offers three modes: Only Rectangle: Draw only the rectangles for each session, along with the corresponding text. No additional lines are drawn.





Rectangle and line (no update): Draws the rectangles and associated lines. The lines are not updated after the session ends.

Rectangle and line (update): Draw the rectangles and lines, and then update these lines until they are mitigated by price action.

fill the session rectangles: Determines whether session rectangles will have a background fill.

Determines whether session rectangles will have a background fill. true:

false:

Extra Line Width (if Session drawing type is Rectangle and line):

Sets the width of the extra lines drawn alongside sessions. This parameter only works if the Session drawing type is not set to "Only Rectangle."

Rectangle Sessions Width:

Defines the thickness of the lines that form the edges of each session's rectangle.

rect line style:

Select the line style for the rectangle's borders (this does not affect additional lines).See the post: Types of lines in MT5





General characteristics per session

Each of the configurable sessions in the indicator (Asia, Sydney, London, and New York) has a set of specific parameters that allow you to customize its display precisely.

These parameters are repeated for each session, using the prefix corresponding to each session name (for example: Asia, Sydney, London, New York).

Parameters available per session:

....start hour:

Defines the start time of the session.



....start minute:

Specifies the exact minute at which the session begins.



....end hour:

Indicates the end time of the session.

Indicates the end time of the session.

....end minute:

Sets the exact minute the session closes.



color of .... rectangle:

Choose the color of the rectangle that will graphically represent the session on the chart.



color of .... text:

Defines the color of the text associated with the session (title or name visible on the graph).



color of .... line:

Sets the color of the additional lines that accompany the session, if enabled by the Session drawing type parameter.

The ellipsis ( .... ) should be replaced with the name of the corresponding session:

(Asia, Sydney, London, New York) Real example: London start hour

color of London rectangle

rectangle London end minute



