Learning to Use the ICT-SMC Concepts Indicator – Part 7: Sessions
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Learning to Use the ICT-SMC Concepts Indicator – Part 7: Sessions

28 May 2025, 21:23
Niquel Mendoza
Niquel Mendoza
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Sesiones en el Trading

The ICT – SMC Concepts indicator includes a display of market sessions. By default, it plots four main sessions:

  • Sydney

  • Asia

  • London

  • New York (NY)

The London and New York sessions are considered the most relevant due to their high volume and strong impact on price action.

sessions 1

General session parameters

  • Session drawing type: Defines the drawing type for representing sessions. This parameter offers three modes:
    • Only Rectangle: Draw only the rectangles for each session, along with the corresponding text. No additional lines are drawn.


sessions 2

    • Rectangle and line (no update): Draws the rectangles and associated lines. The lines are not updated after the session ends.

sessions 3

    • Rectangle and line (update): Draw the rectangles and lines, and then update these lines until they are mitigated by price action.

sessions 1

  • fill the session rectangles: Determines whether session rectangles will have a background fill.
    • true:

sessions 4

    • false:

sessions 1

  • Extra Line Width (if Session drawing type is Rectangle and line):

    Sets the width of the extra lines drawn alongside sessions. This parameter only works if the Session drawing type is not set to "Only Rectangle."

  • Rectangle Sessions Width:
    Defines the thickness of the lines that form the edges of each session's rectangle.

  • rect line style:
    Select the line style for the rectangle's borders (this does not affect additional lines).See the post: Types of lines in MT5


General characteristics per session

Each of the configurable sessions in the indicator (Asia, Sydney, London, and New York) has a set of specific parameters that allow you to customize its display precisely.

These parameters are repeated for each session, using the prefix corresponding to each session name (for example: Asia, Sydney, London, New York).

Parameters available per session:

    • ....start hour:
      Defines the start time of the session.

    • ....start minute:
      Specifies the exact minute at which the session begins.

    • ....end hour:

      Indicates the end time of the session.

    • ....end minute:
      Sets the exact minute the session closes.

    • color of .... rectangle:
      Choose the color of the rectangle that will graphically represent the session on the chart.

    • color of .... text:
      Defines the color of the text associated with the session (title or name visible on the graph).

    • color of .... line:
      Sets the color of the additional lines that accompany the session, if enabled by the Session drawing type parameter.

The ellipsis ( .... ) should be replaced with the name of the corresponding session:
(Asia, Sydney, London, New York) 

Real example:

  • London start hour
  • color of  London rectangle
  • London end minute

sessions 5