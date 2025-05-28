Learning to Use the ICT-SMC Concepts Indicator – Part 7: Sessions

Sesiones en el Trading
The ICT – SMC Concepts indicator includes a display of market sessions. By default, it plots four main sessions:
-
Sydney
-
Asia
-
London
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New York (NY)
The London and New York sessions are considered the most relevant due to their high volume and strong impact on price action.
General session parameters
- Session drawing type: Defines the drawing type for representing sessions. This parameter offers three modes:
- Only Rectangle: Draw only the rectangles for each session, along with the corresponding text. No additional lines are drawn.
- Rectangle and line (no update): Draws the rectangles and associated lines. The lines are not updated after the session ends.
- Rectangle and line (update): Draw the rectangles and lines, and then update these lines until they are mitigated by price action.
- fill the session rectangles: Determines whether session rectangles will have a background fill.
- true:
- false:
-
Extra Line Width (if Session drawing type is Rectangle and line):
Sets the width of the extra lines drawn alongside sessions. This parameter only works if the Session drawing type is not set to "Only Rectangle."
-
Rectangle Sessions Width:
Defines the thickness of the lines that form the edges of each session's rectangle.
-
rect line style:
Select the line style for the rectangle's borders (this does not affect additional lines).See the post: Types of lines in MT5
General characteristics per session
Each of the configurable sessions in the indicator (Asia, Sydney, London, and New York) has a set of specific parameters that allow you to customize its display precisely.
These parameters are repeated for each session, using the prefix corresponding to each session name (for example: Asia, Sydney, London, New York).
Parameters available per session:
-
....start hour:
Defines the start time of the session.
-
....start minute:
Specifies the exact minute at which the session begins.
-
....end hour:Indicates the end time of the session.
-
....end minute:
Sets the exact minute the session closes.
-
color of .... rectangle:
Choose the color of the rectangle that will graphically represent the session on the chart.
-
color of .... text:
Defines the color of the text associated with the session (title or name visible on the graph).
-
color of .... line:
Sets the color of the additional lines that accompany the session, if enabled by the Session drawing type parameter.
The ellipsis ( .... ) should be replaced with the name of the corresponding session:
(Asia, Sydney, London, New York)
Real example:
- London start hour
- color of London rectangle
- London end minute