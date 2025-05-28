LEARNING TO USE THE ICT-SMC CONCEPTS INDICATOR: LINE TYPES IN MT5
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LEARNING TO USE THE ICT-SMC CONCEPTS INDICATOR: LINE TYPES IN MT5

28 May 2025, 21:25
Niquel Mendoza
Niquel Mendoza
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Line Types in MT5

In MT5 we use the ENUM_LINE_STYLE enumerator to define the different line styles that can be applied to graphic objects. The existing styles are described below:

ENUM_LINE_STYLE

ID
 Description
STYLE_SOLID
 Solid line (continuous)
STYLE_DASH Dashed line (hyphens)
STYLE_DOT Dotted line (dots)
STYLE_DASHDOT Line with dash and period
STYLE_DASHDOTDOT Line with a dash and a colon
Below are practical examples to illustrate the use of these styles on objects.

  • STYLE_SOLID / Solid:
    • Lines:

LINE SOLID

    • Rectangle:

RECT_SOLID


  • STYLE_DASH / Dash
    • Line:


LINE DASH

    • Rectangle:

RECT_DASH

  • STYLE_DOT / Dot
    • Line:

LINE DOT

    • Rectangle

RECT_DOT


  • STYLE_DASHDOT / Dashdot
    • Line:

LINE DASH DOT

    • Rectangle:

RECT_DASH_DOT


  • STYLE_DASHDOTDOT / Dashdotdot
    • Line:

LINE DASH DOT DOT

    • Rectangle:

RECT_DASH_DOT_DOT