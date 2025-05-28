LEARNING TO USE THE ICT-SMC CONCEPTS INDICATOR: LINE TYPES IN MT5

Line Types in MT5

In MT5 we use the ENUM_LINE_STYLE enumerator to define the different line styles that can be applied to graphic objects. The existing styles are described below:

ENUM_LINE_STYLE

ID

Description

STYLE_SOLID

Solid line (continuous) STYLE_DASH Dashed line (hyphens) STYLE_DOT Dotted line (dots) STYLE_DASHDOT Line with dash and period STYLE_DASHDOTDOT Line with a dash and a colon Below are practical examples to illustrate the use of these styles on objects. Below are practical examples to illustrate the use of these styles on objects.

STYLE_SOLID / Solid:

Lines: Rectangle:

STYLE_DASH / Dash

Line:



Rectangle: STYLE_DOT / Dot

Line: Rectangle

STYLE_DASHDOT / Dashdot

Line: Rectangle:

STYLE_DASHDOTDOT / Dashdotdot

Line:

Rectangle:







