LEARNING TO USE THE ICT-SMC CONCEPTS INDICATOR: LINE TYPES IN MT5

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Line Types in MT5
In MT5 we use the ENUM_LINE_STYLE enumerator to define the different line styles that can be applied to graphic objects. The existing styles are described below:
ENUM_LINE_STYLE
|ID
|Description
|STYLE_SOLID
|Solid line (continuous)
|STYLE_DASH
|Dashed line (hyphens)
|STYLE_DOT
|Dotted line (dots)
|STYLE_DASHDOT
|Line with dash and period
|STYLE_DASHDOTDOT
|Line with a dash and a colon
- STYLE_SOLID / Solid:
- Lines:
- Rectangle:
- STYLE_DASH / Dash
- Line:
- Rectangle:
- STYLE_DOT / Dot
- Line:
- Rectangle
- STYLE_DASHDOT / Dashdot
- Line:
- Rectangle:
- STYLE_DASHDOTDOT / Dashdotdot
- Line:
- Rectangle: