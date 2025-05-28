LEARNING TO USE THE ICT-SMC CONCEPTS INDICATOR - PART 4: BSL SSL and Daily, monthly and weekly highs and lows
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LEARNING TO USE THE ICT-SMC CONCEPTS INDICATOR - PART 4: BSL SSL and Daily, monthly and weekly highs and lows

28 May 2025, 21:24
Niquel Mendoza
Niquel Mendoza
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BSL SLL

Buy Side Liquidity (BSL) and Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) are essential concepts within ICT.

  • BSL (Buy Side Liquidity): Represents the buying liquidity zones.

  • SSL (Sell Side Liquidity): Represents the selling liquidity zones.

In the ICT-SMC indicator, these zones are marked by lines, allowing you to visually identify where the areas of liquidity accumulation and distribution are located.

Example of this concept within the indicator:

BSL_SSL


BSL and SSL Configuration Example

Below are the configuration parameters to customize the appearance of the BSL and SSL lines on the indicator:

  • BSL and SSL line width:

Choose the width of the line that will be used to represent the BSL and SSL.

  • choose the color of the Sell Side Liquidity line and text:

Select the color for the line and text that will represent the SSL.

  • choose the color of the Buy Side Liquidity line and text:

Select the color for the line and text that will represent the BSL.

  • BSL and SSL line style:

Choose the line style (e.g., solid, dotted, dashed, etc.) for BSL and SSL. See the post: Types of lines in MT5.



Previous Highs and Lows

This section covers the configuration of levels based on highs and lows from previous periods, divided into three groups:

  • Previous Day:

    • PDL (Previous Day Low): Minimum of the previous day.

    • PDH (Previous Day High): Maximum of the previous day.

  • Previous Week:

    • PWL (Previous Weekly Low): Minimum of the previous week.

    • PWH (Previous Weekly High): Maximum of the previous week.

  • Previous Month:

    • PML (Previous Monthly Low): Low of the previous month.

    • PMH (Previous Monthly High): Maximum of the previous month.

General Parameters

  • Line width (PDL / PDH / PWL / PWH / PML / PMH):

Elige el ancho de la línea que se utilizará para dibujar los conceptos (PDL, PDH, PWL, PWH, PML y PMH) en el gráfico.

  

Previous Day Configuration (PDL and PDH)

  • choose the line and text color of the previous day low:

Choose the line and text color for the PDL (minimum of the previous day).

  • choose the line and text color of the previous day high:

Choose the line and text color for the PDH (previous day's high).

  • pdl and pdh line style:

Choose the line type (e.g., dotted, solid, etc.) to apply to both PDL and PDH. See the post: Types of lines in MT5.


Previous Week Configuration (PWL and PWH)

  • choose the line and text color of the previous weekly high:

Choose the line and text color for the PWH (previous week high).

  • choose the line and text color of the previous weekly low:

Choose the line and text color for the PWL (minimum of the previous week).

  • pwl and pwh line style:

Choose the type of line to use to draw the PWL and PWH levels. See the post: Types of lines in MT5.


Previous Month Configuration (PML and PMH)

  • choose the line and text color of the previous Monthly high:

Choose the line color and text for the PMH (previous month's maximum).

  • choose the line and text color of the previous Monthly low:

Choose the line color and text for the PML (previous month minimum).

  • pml and pmh line style:

Choose the line type that will apply to both PML and PMH. See the post: Types of lines in MT5.