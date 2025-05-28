LEARNING TO USE THE ICT-SMC CONCEPTS INDICATOR - PART 4: BSL SSL and Daily, monthly and weekly highs and lows

Buy Side Liquidity (BSL) and Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) are essential concepts within ICT.

BSL (Buy Side Liquidity): Represents the buying liquidity zones.

SSL (Sell Side Liquidity): Represents the selling liquidity zones.

In the ICT-SMC indicator, these zones are marked by lines, allowing you to visually identify where the areas of liquidity accumulation and distribution are located.

Example of this concept within the indicator: