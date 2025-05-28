LEARNING TO USE THE ICT-SMC CONCEPTS INDICATOR – PART 2: PREMIUM DISCOUNT ZONES AND BUFFER CONFIGURATION
Other

LEARNING TO USE THE ICT-SMC CONCEPTS INDICATOR – PART 2: PREMIUM DISCOUNT ZONES AND BUFFER CONFIGURATION

28 May 2025, 21:24
Niquel Mendoza
Niquel Mendoza
0
1 349

Zonas Premium / Discount / Equilibrium

Premium and Discount zones are fundamental in the ICT system, as they indicate ideal areas to buy or sell. In this section, I explain how to configure and customize these zones in the ICT-SMC Concepts indicator..

General Properties of Rectangles

  • Fill Rect of Premium and Discount Zones?:
    Defines whether the rectangle representing each zone (Premium, Discount or Equilibrium) will have a colored background. When this parameter is activated, the zones will be filled in, which may facilitate their visual identification.

    • Fill Rect of Premium and Discount Zones? = false.

EQUILIBRIUM-PREMIUN-DISCOUNT 1

    • Fill Rect of Premium and Discount Zones? = true.

EQUILIBRIUM-PREMIUN-DISCOUNT 2



  • Premium and discount zone rectangle style:
    Allows you to select the line style of the outline of the rectangles that delimit these zones. see post: Types of lines in MT5

Configuración Específica de Cada Zona

Zona Discount:

  • Discount Zone Rectangle Color:

    This color defines the fill or border (depending on the configuration) of the rectangle representing the Discount zone.

  • Discount Zone Text Color:

    This parameter sets the color of the text accompanying the Discount zone, making it easier to read and identify on the chart.

Zona Premium:

  • Premiun Zone Rectangle Color:

    Defines the color of the rectangle that marks the premium zone, an area normally considered ideal for sales.

  • Premiun Zone Text Color:
    Set the text color in the Premium zone. 

Zona Equilibrium:

  • Equilibrium Zone Rectangle Color:

    This parameter sets the color of the rectangle for the Equilibrium zone, representing a balance point between buyers and sellers.

  • Equilibrium Zone Text Color:

    Allows you to define the color of the text in the Equilibrium zone, facilitating the visual identification of this key level.

Configuración de los buffers:

  • "Mode to calculate the height of the concepts": This parameter indicates how high the concepts will be, in points or in usd.


Tests on the symbol (XAUUSD - GOLD - GOLD).

In usd / “Real - Money”:

BUFFER 1


In Points / “In Points”:

BUFFER 2