LEARNING TO USE THE ICT-SMC CONCEPTS INDICATOR: Buffers

Buffers

The ICT SMC indicator has 30 buffers.

Below I explain in a simple way what each one stores:

Buffer 0: Bullish Order Block

Stores price 2 of the bullish order block closest to the current price.

Buffer 1: Bearish Order Block

Stores the price 2 of the bearish order block closest to the current price.

Buffer 2: Bullish FVG

Saves price 2 of the nearest bullish fair value gap.

Buffer 3: Bearish FVG

Guard the price 2 of the nearest bearish fair value gap.

Buffer 4: Bearish Gap

Guard the price 2 of the nearest bearish gap.

Buffer 5: Bullish Gap

Guard the price 2 of the nearest bullish gap.

Buffer 6: Bullish Imbalance

Guard the price 2 of the nearest bullish imbalance.

Buffer 7: Bearish Imbalance

Guard the price 2 of the nearest bearish imbalance.

Buffer 8: Swing High

Saves the price of the last swing high.

Buffer 9: Swing Low

Saves the price of the last swing low.

Buffer 10: Bullish Choch

Save the price of the last Choch bullish (price of swing high that broke).

Buffer 11: Bullish BOS

Saves the price of the last bullish Bos (price of the swing high that broke).

Buffer 12: Bearish Choch

Save the price of the last Choch bearish (swing low price that was broken).

Buffer 13: Bearish Bos

Saves the price of the last bearish Bos (price of the swing low that broke).

Buffer 14: BSL

Saves the current BSL price.

Buffer 15: SSL

Saves the current SSL price.

Buffer 16: HH (Higher High)

Stores the highest recorded swing high price.

Buffer 17: HL (Higher Low)

Stores the highest recorded swing low price.

Buffer 18: LL (Lower Low)

Saves the lowest recorded swing low price.

Buffer 19: LH (Lower High)

Saves the lowest recorded swing high price.

Buffer 20: Bullish RDRB

Save the second closest bullish RDRB pattern price.

Buffer 21: Bearish RDRB

Save the second closest bearish RDRB pattern price.

Buffer 22: Bullish Order Block Height

Stores the height in points (or USD) of the nearest bullish order block.

Buffer 23: Bearish Order Block Height

Stores the height in points (or USD) of the nearest bearish order block.

Buffer 24: Bullish Gap Height

Stores the height in points (or USD) of the nearest bullish gap.

Buffer 25: Bearish Gap Height

Stores the height in points (or USD) of the nearest bearish gap.

Buffer 26: Bullish FVG Height

Stores the height in points (or USD) of the nearest bullish FVG.

Buffer 27: Bearish FVG Height

Stores the height in points (or USD) of the nearest bearish FVG.

Buffer 28: Bullish CIDS

Saves the price of the nearest bullish CIDS.