LEARNING TO USE THE ICT-SMC CONCEPTS INDICATOR: Buffers

Buffers
The ICT SMC indicator has 30 buffers.
Below I explain in a simple way what each one stores:
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Buffer 0: Bullish Order Block
Stores price 2 of the bullish order block closest to the current price.
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Buffer 1: Bearish Order Block
Stores the price 2 of the bearish order block closest to the current price.
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Buffer 2: Bullish FVG
Saves price 2 of the nearest bullish fair value gap.
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Buffer 3: Bearish FVG
Guard the price 2 of the nearest bearish fair value gap.
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Buffer 4: Bearish Gap
Guard the price 2 of the nearest bearish gap.
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Buffer 5: Bullish Gap
Guard the price 2 of the nearest bullish gap.
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Buffer 6: Bullish Imbalance
Guard the price 2 of the nearest bullish imbalance.
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Buffer 7: Bearish Imbalance
Guard the price 2 of the nearest bearish imbalance.
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Buffer 8: Swing High
Saves the price of the last swing high.
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Buffer 9: Swing Low
Saves the price of the last swing low.
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Buffer 10: Bullish Choch
Save the price of the last Choch bullish (price of swing high that broke).
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Buffer 11: Bullish BOS
Saves the price of the last bullish Bos (price of the swing high that broke).
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Buffer 12: Bearish Choch
Save the price of the last Choch bearish (swing low price that was broken).
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Buffer 13: Bearish Bos
Saves the price of the last bearish Bos (price of the swing low that broke).
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Buffer 14: BSL
Saves the current BSL price.
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Buffer 15: SSL
Saves the current SSL price.
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Buffer 16: HH (Higher High)
Stores the highest recorded swing high price.
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Buffer 17: HL (Higher Low)
Stores the highest recorded swing low price.
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Buffer 18: LL (Lower Low)
Saves the lowest recorded swing low price.
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Buffer 19: LH (Lower High)
Saves the lowest recorded swing high price.
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Buffer 20: Bullish RDRB
Save the second closest bullish RDRB pattern price.
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Buffer 21: Bearish RDRB
Save the second closest bearish RDRB pattern price.
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Buffer 22: Bullish Order Block Height
Stores the height in points (or USD) of the nearest bullish order block.
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Buffer 23: Bearish Order Block Height
Stores the height in points (or USD) of the nearest bearish order block.
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Buffer 24: Bullish Gap Height
Stores the height in points (or USD) of the nearest bullish gap.
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Buffer 25: Bearish Gap Height
Stores the height in points (or USD) of the nearest bearish gap.
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Buffer 26: Bullish FVG Height
Stores the height in points (or USD) of the nearest bullish FVG.
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Buffer 27: Bearish FVG Height
Stores the height in points (or USD) of the nearest bearish FVG.
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Buffer 28: Bullish CIDS
Saves the price of the nearest bullish CIDS.
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Buffer 29: Bearish CIDS
Saves the price of the nearest bearish CIDS.
If you need me to modify what any buffer stores, let me know, either in the indicator comments or privately.
For examples of buffer usage, please visit the following repository in MQL5 Algo Forge:
https://forge.mql5.io/nique_372/TheSmcIctIndEx