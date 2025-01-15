How Supply Demand EA ProBot Turned 7 Trades into $1,000! (15/1/2025)

Hi Traders,

In this video, I show you how I use the Supply Demand EA ProBot to make trades and keep control of my strategy. The EA places trades based on the settings I choose. When it places a trade, I get an alert, and I check the trade manually to make sure it’s a good one.





🎯 Why I Use This Method:

This method combines the speed and accuracy of the EA with the safety of manual checks. I let the EA do the hard work, but I make sure every trade matches my analysis before letting it run.





💡 Key Points About My Strategy:

- The EA places trades automatically.

- Alerts tell me when the EA has placed a trade.

- I check each trade to stay in control and reduce risks.





NOTE: The 'Directional Panel' indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'.





📧You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023











