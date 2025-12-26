Trend Strategy Pro V2.1 Update - Multi-Strategy MT5 Tool

Trend Strategy Pro v2.1 Update: New Candlestick Patterns Strategy Added

We are excited to announce the release of Trend Strategy Pro v2.1, our advanced multi-strategy indicator for MetaTrader 5. This update introduces a powerful new trading strategy while enhancing existing features to provide traders with more comprehensive market analysis tools.





About Trend Strategy Pro

Trend Strategy Pro is a professional-grade indicator that combines multiple trading methodologies into one comprehensive tool. Designed with non-repainting and non-backpainting technology, it delivers reliable signals that remain stable once displayed on the chart. The indicator provides clear visual signals through blue arrows for buy signals and red arrows for sell signals, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels.

The indicator currently features three powerful strategies:

Strategy 1: Trend Reversal - Identifies potential trend reversals using Williams Percent Range (WPR) and advanced pattern recognition

Strategy 2: Divergence Strategy - Detects classic divergence patterns between price action and MACD indicator using linear regression analysis

Strategy 3: Candlestick Patterns - The newest addition, combining traditional Japanese candlestick pattern recognition with modern technical filters

In addition to these strategies, Trend Strategy Pro includes a comprehensive information panel displaying real-time market data, account information, and current trading conditions. The indicator also features an advanced alert system supporting sound notifications, email alerts, and push notifications to mobile devices.





What's New in Version 2.1







Version 2.1 introduces significant enhancements to the indicator:

New Strategy 3: Candlestick Patterns - This advanced strategy combines traditional Japanese candlestick pattern recognition with modern technical filters. It identifies high-probability reversal signals by detecting classic patterns such as Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star, Harami, Hammer/Hanging Man, Three White Soldiers/Black Crows, and more

Support/Resistance Detection - Implemented price action-based support and resistance level detection to validate candlestick pattern signals

Momentum Filter - Added momentum confirmation to reduce false signals and ensure only the highest quality setups are displayed

Enhanced Information Panel - The panel now displays account balance and equity information alongside existing market data

These improvements work together to provide traders with more reliable signals through multi-layer validation. Each candlestick pattern signal is now verified through three filters: pattern recognition, support/resistance level confirmation, and momentum validation.

Continuous Development

We are committed to continuously improving Trend Strategy Pro. The indicator is updated weekly, with new strategies being added and existing ones being refined based on market feedback and performance analysis. This ongoing development ensures that traders always have access to the latest trading tools and techniques.

To stay informed about future updates and new features, we encourage users to follow our channel for the latest news and announcements.

Technical Specifications

Trend Strategy Pro v2.1 maintains its core technical advantages:

Non-repainting signals that remain stable once displayed

Non-backpainting technology ensuring historical accuracy

Signals based on fully closed candles only

Compatible with all timeframes, with optimal performance on M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1

Conclusion

The v2.1 update represents a significant step forward in Trend Strategy Pro's evolution, adding sophisticated pattern recognition capabilities while maintaining the reliability and accuracy that users have come to expect. Whether you are a beginner looking for clear signals or an experienced trader seeking professional-grade analysis tools, Trend Strategy Pro v2.1 provides the precision and reliability needed for successful trading.

You can learn more about Trend Strategy Pro and download the latest version from the MQL5 Market.