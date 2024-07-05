Exp – AI Sniper. Automatic Smart Expert Advisor for Metatrader.

🤖 Exp – AI Sniper for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 Smart Automated Trading Expert Advisor with tick-based logic, spread-sensitive execution, risk control and professional trading information panel. AI Sniper is designed for traders who want a serious automated trading system for MetaTrader, with configurable strategy behavior and real broker testing.

🚀 What is AI Sniper?

AI Sniper is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It works with live market data, incoming ticks, quote speed, spread behavior, price movement and internal trading logic.

This is not a decorative robot made only for a beautiful description. AI Sniper is designed as a practical trading system where the final result depends not only on the algorithm, but also on broker execution, account type, spread, commission, VPS quality and correct settings.

The idea of AI Sniper continues the development of our TickSniper concept, but with a more advanced structure, more flexible settings and a stronger information panel.

⚡ Tick-Based Reaction AI Sniper reacts to quote flow and market movement. 🧠 Configurable Logic The strategy behavior can be adjusted through important input parameters. 🛡 Risk Management Stop Loss, Take Profit, averaging and money management are important parts of the system. 📊 EAPADPRO Panel The panel displays important trading information directly on the chart.

⭐ Why Traders Choose AI Sniper

Automated trading for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Tick-based strategy logic that reacts to market quote movement

that reacts to market quote movement Configurable trading behavior through key input parameters

through key input parameters Broker-sensitive execution , because spread and quotes matter

, because spread and quotes matter Stop Loss and Take Profit management

management Averaging and recovery-style logic for position management

for position management EAPADPRO information panel for transparency and control

for transparency and control Demo testing approach before real trading

⚠ Important: AI Sniper depends on broker execution quality, quote speed, floating spread, commission, slippage and VPS stability. Always test the Expert Advisor on the same broker where you plan to trade.

⚙ How AI Sniper Works

AI Sniper analyzes live market data and checks whether current conditions match the configured trading logic. The system evaluates quote flow, spread, price movement and internal signal conditions before opening or managing a trade.

1️⃣ Market Data Analysis The EA processes incoming ticks, price movement, spread and current market conditions. 2️⃣ Signal Check The system checks whether the current settings allow an entry. 3️⃣ Trade Opening If conditions are valid, the EA can open a BUY or SELL position according to its logic. 4️⃣ Position Management The robot manages the position using Stop Loss, Take Profit, averaging and internal control rules.

Because AI Sniper is sensitive to real market behavior, results can differ between brokers. This is normal for a tick-based trading system and should be checked before real trading.

🎯 Configurable Signal Presets

The following presets are not separate built-in buttons. They are recommended configuration examples that can be created by adjusting the main signal parameters: Timeopen and DistanceTickSpread.

These settings help the trader choose between more conservative, balanced or aggressive behavior depending on the broker, quote flow, symbol and risk tolerance.

Preset Trading Style Timeopen DistanceTickSpread EASY Fewer trades with more accurate signals 3000 ms 7 points MEDIUM Balanced mode with moderate trading frequency and accuracy 1500 ms 2 points HARD More trades with less accuracy, suitable for aggressive trading 1500 ms 1 point SlowQuotesBroker Optimized for brokers with slower quote streams 3000 ms 2 points CRAZY Highly aggressive setup with fast deal executions 3000 ms 1 point

✅ Recommended start: begin with EASY or MEDIUM-style settings, use the demo version, test the robot on your broker and only then decide whether to move to more aggressive settings.

💰 Deposit Recommendations Based on Risk Levels

The deposit size depends on the account type, symbol, lot size, leverage, broker conditions and selected settings. The table below gives practical starting examples for testing AI Sniper.

Risk Level Recommended Deposit Lot Size Currency Pairs Leverage Low Risk $1,000 Minimum lot 0.01 Three pairs, for example EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY 1:300 Medium Risk $300 Minimum lot 0.01 One pair, for example EURUSD 1:300 High Risk $100 Cent Account Minimum lot 0.01 One pair, for example EURUSD 1:300

⚠ Risk note: These are not profit guarantees. They are starting points for testing. The real required deposit depends on broker conditions, spread, commission, volatility, selected pairs, leverage and your risk settings.

📈 What EAPADPRO Shows

AI Sniper includes the EAPADPRO panel. It helps you understand what is happening inside the Expert Advisor while it is working.

✅ Ticks / Pips ✅ BUY / SELL signal direction ✅ Current spread / Average spread ✅ Last processed quote and tick time ✅ Stop Loss / Take Profit values ✅ Averaging and trailing values ✅ Current profit and drawdown ✅ Number of open BUY and SELL positions ✅ Average price and last price ✅ Recommended minimum deposit estimation

⚙ Main Settings You Should Understand

AI Sniper includes many parameters. The full list is available in the Settings section. Below are some of the most important settings that users should understand before testing.

Setting Why it matters Timeopen Controls the time filter for opening trades. It affects how fast or selective the signal logic is. DistanceTickSpread Defines the tick/spread distance filter. Smaller values usually make the EA more active. Lots Defines the starting lot. For first tests, use the minimum lot size. StopLoss Defines the protective stop level according to the strategy logic. TakeProfit Defines the target profit area for closing positions. Averaging Distance Controls how far the next averaging position can be opened from the previous one. Trailing Stop / Trailing Profit Helps manage open profit and follow the movement after the position becomes profitable. Money Management Controls lot calculation and risk behavior. Incorrect money management can increase drawdown. MagicNumber Allows the EA to identify and manage its own positions. Max Spread / Spread Filters Helps avoid trading during unsuitable spread conditions.

📘 Want the full parameter list? Open the complete AI Sniper Settings documentation and review each setting before using the Expert Advisor on a real account.

🌐 Broker, Spread and VPS Recommendations

AI Sniper works best when the trading environment is stable. Broker conditions can strongly influence the result.

✅ Recommended Floating spread account

ECN / PRO account type

Fast execution

Stable quote flow

Leverage 1:300 or higher, depending on account conditions

Reliable VPS close to broker server ⚠ Avoid Zero spread accounts

Slow execution

Unstable quotes

Overloaded VPS

Too aggressive settings without testing

Using real money before demo testing

Recommended broker information: Recommended Brokers

🛠 How to Install AI Sniper

Installation from the MQL5 Market is simple, but many user problems happen because Algo Trading is disabled, the wrong terminal is used, or the EA is attached without checking the broker conditions.

Step Action 1 Open MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 and log in with the MQL5 account used for purchase or demo download. 2 Open the Market tab or Navigator section and find AI Sniper in Expert Advisors. 3 Install the product and restart the terminal if needed. 4 Open the chart of the currency pair you want to test. 5 Drag AI Sniper onto the chart from Navigator → Expert Advisors. 6 Enable Algo Trading / Auto Trading in the terminal. 7 Allow automated trading in the EA settings window. 8 Set the starting lot, risk level and signal parameters carefully. 9 Start with demo or cent account testing before using a real account. 10 Monitor EAPADPRO, spread, drawdown, open positions and broker execution.

🆚 AI Sniper vs TickSniper

AI Sniper continues the idea of TickSniper, but it is not just a renamed copy. It is a more developed Expert Advisor with more flexible settings, deeper control and a stronger information panel.

TickSniper AI Sniper Fast tick-oriented trading logic More flexible and adaptive trading structure Focused on short-term price movement Extended trade and risk-management logic Simpler structural concept More information through EAPADPRO panel

📌 Practical Recommendations Before You Start

Start with the demo version.

Test the EA on the same broker where you plan to trade live.

Use the minimum lot size at the beginning.

Check spread, commission and execution speed.

Do not use aggressive settings if you do not understand the risk.

Monitor drawdown, not only profit.

Use realistic money management.

Do not overload your VPS with many terminals.

Do not evaluate the EA after one or two trades only.

Compare demo, cent and real account behavior carefully.

⚠ Risk Warning

Forex trading involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit. Final results depend on broker execution, spread, commission, slippage, leverage, market volatility, VPS quality and your own settings.

🏁 Final Thoughts

AI Sniper is created for traders who want a serious automated trading assistant for MetaTrader. It is not a magic button and not a promise of guaranteed profit. It is a professional tool that requires testing, broker checking, correct settings and responsible risk management.

If you are ready to test, compare, adjust and control your trading environment, AI Sniper can become a strong automated trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

🚀 Start with AI Sniper Today Download the demo, test it on your broker, read the full instruction and decide whether AI Sniper matches your trading environment.

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