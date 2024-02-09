The Golden Boy "THOR"

After over two years of development of this algorithmic system, we have finally decided on a robot version that will be publicly available for purchase at a very popular price for five licenses. Firstly, the user interface is very intuitive and compact, enabling easy system operation. Additionally, the robot is configured to trade on XAUUSD in the H1 timeframe, employing all available strategies, currently totaling five. Selecting a strategy is straightforward, simply by choosing from a drop-down menu with the offered options. From our perspective, we utilize all five strategies simultaneously, deploying the robot on five independent charts, each employing its own strategy. Consequently, each instance must have a unique ID, commonly referred to as a magic number.









Regarding the performance achieved by the robot over the last three and a half months, it has been more than satisfactory. We sincerely hope it will continue this way in the future. If you're wondering whether better performance could be achieved through optimization, the answer is yes. However, in the current environment, we believe it's unnecessary, as the robot is used with default settings that require no further adjustments. These settings refer to configuration set files created after parameter selection following robot optimization. Essentially, we have streamlined the entire process as much as possible. The robot is simultaneously designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms, offering users the choice to utilize either one.

Regarding other parameters such as SL, TP, BE, and TS, all these parameters are calculated based on the ATR indicator and expressed as coefficients. Despite its simplicity and minimal UI, this robot encompasses highly advanced functionalities. The first unseen functionality is the automatic adjustment of stop levels, if applicable, as certain brokerage companies have stop level settings for each symbol while others do not. Additionally, the robot determines the slippage, eliminating the need for manual intervention. The second visible advanced option is the ability to work with all types of orders. By default, market orders are used, with both buy and sell options. However, the robot offers a choice—a crucial aspect for those seeking optimization or wishing to use the robot on a different symbol or timeframe.

Inside this robot, a highly advanced system has been implemented, allowing us to automate a significant portion of tasks within the system. This has enabled the robot to be compact, user-friendly, and comprehensible for both professional traders and beginners alike.

Thor MT4





It's also crucial to know that we're here, always here, continuously improving all our systems, including the THOR expert advisor. Our claim is easily verifiable if you follow our work. We are here, and our systems are always up to date with the platform and all necessary enhancements that we deem necessary. Furthermore, we enhance our systems based on client requests if we believe the idea is beneficial and will enhance the application.

Thor MT5









The THOR expert advisor has embarked on its exponential growth, and we sincerely hope it will remain so in the coming years because the fundamental principle we established at the very beginning remains intact to this day.

Finally, we want to thank all our clients and partners who have supported our work over the past period. That's all for now.

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