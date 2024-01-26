Continuous Live Streaming - 24/7 Coverage

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Join our uninterrupted live stream, available 24/7. Today marks an exciting update with the inclusion of new symbols, notably Bitcoin, expanding the spectrum of our offerings. Furthermore, we've introduced and activated new cutting-edge robots to enhance your trading experience.
Key Highlights:
- Platform: MT4
- Broker: InstaForex
Featured Robots:
- Adam
- Crypto Kong
- Thor
- Predator Genesis
Witness the live action of these top-notch applications as they navigate the dynamic world of trading on the MT4 platform with InstaForex as our trusted broker. Stay tuned for continuous insights and real-time market engagement.