Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (2/6/2023)

Hello traders,





I spotted thre high probability setups today and i placed four positions in total. The first setup was a short setup on GOLD H1. It was a nested Supply Zone



that was formed inside Daily Supply Zone.

The second setup was a long setup on US30 M15. I was a well formed Demand Zone that was formed in compliance with Bullish Trendline.

I really liked this setup and i decided to place 2 long market orders. Finally both of them were in Green.







The third setup i spotted was a short position on USDCAD H4. It was a well formed and narrow Supply Zone and also the bias of the market was Bearish,

so price dropped and TP was reached.





Overall it was a great trading day. Some very nice setups were formed and all of them worked.



On the following Live Session Video you can see all the setups that i spotted today and how i managed them.









Check the video below.









My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252





