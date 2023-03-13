Live Forex Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (13/3/2023)

Hello traders,





I placed three trades on Monday Session. My first setup was a Demand Zone on EURUSD H1. It was formed inside H4 Demand Zone.

On EURUSD H4 timeframe we had also the confluence of the Bullish Trendline.

My risk reward for the long setup on EURUSD it was more than 1:1 because it was narrow well-formed and nested zone.





My second setup was a well-formed Demand Zone on GBPAUD M15 timeframe. I really liked the formation of the zone so i decided to place a long trade.



My last trade was a Short Setup on GBPUSD M30 timeframe. It was a Supply Zone on GBPUSD M30 that has already been touched but on the video i explain why i decided to take this trade.

You need to be flexible on your trading decisions and to judge every setup according to the price action.







Finally all my setups were in Green. As i explained on the Video when i had a third winner trade i stopped the trading for the day

and i will come back the next day with a clear mind to continue searching for quality setups.











On the following Live Session Video you can see all the setups that i spotted today and how i managed them.

















My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252







