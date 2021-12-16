All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies Hit profits EA 16 December 2021, 19:25 Ahmed Hassan Mahmoud Hassan Elborhamy 0 377 Hello all my EA strategy safe and easy to earn with minimum risk you can check my performance from my profile and you can start copy signal for free .. enjoy https://t.me/hitprofits #expert, free signal To add comments, please log in or register Expert Advisor Vs Manual Trading: Which Is Better? Trading Systems 47 0 1 Zeus Trade Assistant - Official Support Thread (Setup, Usage, FAQ) Trading Systems 289 0 1 ERIKSSON SYSTEMS – COMPLETE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE Analytics & Forecasts 1350 0 3 🔥 TODAY'S UPDATE | January 22, 2026 Trading Systems 336 0 Automate Your Edge: A Beginner’s Introduction to Algorithmic Trading in MT4 Trading Systems 615 0 Small Account Scalper 200$ to 2000$ Tested Monte Carlo Trading Systems 687 0 2 Beware of the “Perfect” Forex EAs: A Critical Look at Risky Promises Analytics & Forecasts 316 0 1 Prop Master EA - trading results for 2 years Statistics 283 0 My Robots Guide Trading Systems 1136 2 5 USER MANUAL FOR THE BONUS TRADE ASSISISTANT EA PANEL FOR SUPPLY DEMAND PRO AND EASYTRADE INDICATORS BY ZONEPRO Other 559 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 32 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 28 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 39 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 41 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 46 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 38 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 39 0 1 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 10 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 24 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 31 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 24 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 25 0 1 234 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 67 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB