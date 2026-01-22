🔥 TODAY'S UPDATE | January 22, 2026

What Just Happened 👀
The Apex Drawdown EA just hit a MASSIVE milestone...
ACCOUNT BALANCE: $1,192,119 💰
Started with: $234,732
Current profit: $957,387
Total gain: 416.55%
🚨 This Month Alone (January 2026)
+427.29% GAIN
This is NOT a typo. Check the Myfxbook yourself: 🔗
📊 Today's Performance
- Total trades executed: 1,800
- Win rate: 61.72%
- Profit factor: 6.39
- Best single trade: $69,460
- Max consecutive wins: 296 trades
💎 What's Crushing It
Gold (XAUUSD) is PRINTING:
- 1,390 trades on gold
- $918,458 profit from XAUUSD alone
- Profit factor: 6.92
Silver (XAGUSD):
- $39,236 profit
- Profit factor: 9.61
The bot caught EVERY major move this month. While you're sleeping, it's scalping those London/NY session overlaps.
🤖 How It's Running
- 100% automated (ZERO manual trades)
- VPS running 24/7
- Average hold time: 10 hours 46 minutes
- No emotions, just pure execution
⚠️ Real Talk
Max drawdown hit 50.33% during the journey. This isn't risk-free. But that's why it's called "Drawdown Zero" - the system is BUILT to manage and recover from drawdowns aggressively.
🛒 Ready to Join?
Apex Drawdown Zero EA - NOW ON SALE
~~$423~~ $299 (Limited Time)
✅ Lifetime updates
✅ Pre-optimized settings for Gold & Forex
✅ 24/7 priority support
✅ Installation guide included
👉 GET IT HERE: https://grizzlytrading.online/products/apex-drawdown-zero-professional-high-frequency-trading-ea-106-gain
Questions? Drop them below 👇
DEMO results shown above. Myfxbook verified. Past performance ≠ future results. Trade responsibly.