🔥 TODAY'S UPDATE | January 22, 2026
Trading Systems

🔥 TODAY'S UPDATE | January 22, 2026

22 January 2026, 07:51
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
0
334
🔥 TODAY'S UPDATE | January 22, 2026

What Just Happened 👀

The Apex Drawdown EA just hit a MASSIVE milestone...

ACCOUNT BALANCE: $1,192,119 💰

Started with: $234,732
Current profit: $957,387
Total gain: 416.55%

🚨 This Month Alone (January 2026)

+427.29% GAIN

This is NOT a typo. Check the Myfxbook yourself: 🔗      


📊 Today's Performance

  • Total trades executed: 1,800
  • Win rate: 61.72%
  • Profit factor: 6.39
  • Best single trade: $69,460
  • Max consecutive wins: 296 trades

💎 What's Crushing It

Gold (XAUUSD) is PRINTING:

  • 1,390 trades on gold
  • $918,458 profit from XAUUSD alone
  • Profit factor: 6.92

Silver (XAGUSD):

  • $39,236 profit
  • Profit factor: 9.61

The bot caught EVERY major move this month. While you're sleeping, it's scalping those London/NY session overlaps.

🤖 How It's Running

  • 100% automated (ZERO manual trades)
  • VPS running 24/7
  • Average hold time: 10 hours 46 minutes
  • No emotions, just pure execution

⚠️ Real Talk

Max drawdown hit 50.33% during the journey. This isn't risk-free. But that's why it's called "Drawdown Zero" - the system is BUILT to manage and recover from drawdowns aggressively.

🛒 Ready to Join?

Apex Drawdown Zero EA - NOW ON SALE

~~$423~~ $299 (Limited Time)

✅ Lifetime updates
✅ Pre-optimized settings for Gold & Forex
✅ 24/7 priority support
✅ Installation guide included

👉 GET IT HERE: https://grizzlytrading.online/products/apex-drawdown-zero-professional-high-frequency-trading-ea-106-gain

Questions? Drop them below 👇

DEMO results shown above. Myfxbook verified. Past performance ≠ future results. Trade responsibly.


#gold, xauusd, Trading, expert, forex, MT5, MT4, robot, advisor, automated