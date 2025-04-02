Small Account Scalper 200$ to 2000$ Tested Monte Carlo

Set File & Images Attached so you can download it and backtest it on your own

There’s something incredibly satisfying about watching a small account grow steadily without drama — no reckless risk, no chasing hype, just solid logic and discipline. That’s exactly what I experienced running Shadow Breakout Titan on AUDCAD, using a clean mean reversion strategy on the 1-hour timeframe.

This EA turned a $200 account into over $2,000 — and it did it without Martingale, without magic indicators, and without needing to watch every tick.

What’s Behind the Name?

Despite the word “Breakout” in the name, Shadow Breakout Titan is actually designed to fade breakouts — it specializes in identifying false breakouts and catching the move back to the average. In other words, it's a mean reversion system disguised as a breakout strategy.

The core logic is based on:

Detecting price moves that exceed a specific percentage of the daily ADR (Average Daily Range) .

Watching for signs of exhaustion or price stalling.

Entering trades in the opposite direction using a controlled grid method — no aggressive multipliers, just precision.

Why AUDCAD?

AUDCAD has proven to be one of the most consistent pairs for this strategy. It moves in ranges more often than trends, and when it spikes, it often retraces shortly after. That’s exactly the kind of behavior this system loves.

It’s not about catching every move — it’s about being on the right side when the market overreacts.

Key Points of the Strategy

No Martingale — ever.

Uses a simple grid approach , but with fixed lot sizes . No lot size increases, no compounding.

Trades only when the market reaches statistically significant levels based on ADR.

Exits are clean and smart — often time-based or distance-based to keep the system light and adaptable.

The Result? Check the Proof

This EA turned $200 into $2,000 using nothing but discipline and logic. No magic. No overnight success story. Just real trades, on a real market, with realistic risk.

📊 Check the attached screenshots for the full equity curve and trade history — everything is transparent.

Outside of trading, I also work in olive wood carving — a traditional craft passed down in my family for generations here in Bethlehem. With tourism and business slowing down a lot recently, being active on MQL5 and building tools for traders has really helped me earn some basic income and support our small olive wood workshop



