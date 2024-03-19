Grid Girl preview: new EA based on a smart grid strategy

Limited time offer! For the launch of Grid Girl EA the price will be FREE until April 2024! Take advantage of this unique opportunity to try this brand-new EA!

Grid Girl is our unique bot based on a smart grid that activates only in certain market situations. The expert advisor exploits multiple indicators, including RSI, Momentum, Bollinger Bands, and of course our effective Investing news filter, to limit market entries near significant economic events.

Grid Girl is a multi-currency expert, and has been tested so far with very good results on the pairs: EURUSD, AUDCAD, GBPAUD. The bot’s parameters are fully configurable: test the bot on other currency pairs yourself and send us your backtests!

USAGE





This EA utilizes an advanced news filter to limit the bot’s activity during critical economic news events! N.B. Disable news filter during backtesting in Strategy Tester.

N.B. If you're using the Strategy Tester, make sure that the EA parameter "Max spread" is higher than the spread set in the tester, otherwise there won't be any trades.



The program works on the news of the economic calendar (with auto GMT shift) . It checks news calendar and pause trade for specific pair if impact news coming.In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option “Allow WebRequests for listed URL:“. Add this: https:// ec.forexprostools.com

Currency / Timeframe: Attach the EA to the M30 chart on EURUSD, AUDCAD, GBPAUD

Use the sets provided and regularly withdraw profits from the account

and regularly withdraw profits from the account Recommended VPS with low ping

Recommended minimum deposit: 1000$ is enough to use the bot on multiple currency pairs, as only one pair will be open at a time (if same magic number). Don’t use together with another EA .

. Leverage – 1:300 or more

BACKTESTS







