EURUSD Trend Trading.

Here is one example of my expert advisor which is always trade with the current market trend.





Since much of the time I have seen many indicators and many more strategies like Scalping, Price Action , Divergence , Martingale and many more things

which are really very complex systems and hard to understand and very risky too.





It is better to decide a way which is as simple as possible and as low as risky.





Some of the best moving averages combination is providing me a handsome result with less risk and simple things.





I have posted my Live account on the platform it will show you gradually growing live trades.





Here is the back test result of what is going on with strategy.





Watch out live account over her. Account is just uploaded few days ago and still there is no trade but keep it on watching you will realize everything regarding the strategy.



Live account 1





Live Account 2









Trading with $500 and time period is 18 month. Now a trader can imagine how much you can make with $500 in 18 months.

Even I m also shocked by looking at the result of simple trading strategy rather than the more complex trading setups.

Growth is $16202 from investment of only $500.



