Results of our robots from EXPFOREX

📊 Real Trading Reports of Expforex Expert Advisors Practical analysis of real trading results, account statistics, drawdown, profit growth and risk behavior of Expforex trading robots for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. This article is not about beautiful Strategy Tester screenshots. It is about real trading reports, real account statistics and practical conclusions for traders who want to understand how Expert Advisors behave outside the tester.

















🚀 Why This Report Matters

One of the most common questions about trading robots is simple:

How much can an Expert Advisor earn?

What drawdown should I expect?

Which robot should I choose?

Can I trust Strategy Tester results?

What deposit and lot size are more reasonable?

The honest answer is that no Expert Advisor can guarantee fixed monthly profit. Real results depend on many factors: broker execution, spread, commission, leverage, symbol specifications, trading lot, deposit size, VPS quality, market volatility and risk settings.

That is why this article focuses on real trading reports and practical analysis instead of theoretical promises.

Important: this article is not a profit guarantee. It is a practical report review showing how Expert Advisors can behave on real accounts under different deposit and risk conditions.





📊 Analysis Tool: ExtraReportPad

For detailed analysis we use ExtraReportPad, a free analytical tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

ExtraReportPad helps analyze trading activity directly inside the terminal and export a detailed HTML report. It can show general statistics, profit factor, drawdown, symbol distribution, Magic number distribution, comments, time statistics, trade history and detailed account performance.

📈 Full Trading Report Analyze balance, equity, profit factor, drawdown, total trades, average profit, average loss and account performance. 🔎 Detailed Filters Filter statistics by symbol, Magic number, comment, date, month, day, hour and trading direction. 📤 HTML Export Export a complete report into a separate HTML file for analysis, support or publication. 🧠 Better Decisions Use real statistics to improve settings, reduce risk and understand what happens inside the account.





📊 ExtraReportPad Trading Statistics Example ExtraReportPad allows you to analyze the account not only by total profit, but also by symbols, comments, Magic numbers, time and drawdown.





📌 General Trading Conditions Used in the Reports

The reports below were created from real account trading examples with different deposits, different lots and different risk levels.

The purpose was not to create a “perfect tester graph”. The purpose was to understand how Expert Advisors behave in real market conditions.

Condition Meaning Accounts Real trading accounts with different deposits and different risk models. Lot size Minimum and increased lot examples were used to compare risk and account load. Symbols Single-symbol and multi-symbol trading examples were analyzed. Profit withdrawals Part of the profit was withdrawn during trading to reduce risk and protect earned profit. Analysis Reports were reviewed using ExtraReportPad and additional trading statistics.





💰 Recommended Deposit and Risk Approach

Risk level must match account size, broker conditions and trading style. A small deposit with aggressive lot size can show high growth, but it also increases drawdown and stop-out risk.

Risk Level Recommended Deposit Lot Symbols Low Risk $1,000+ 0.01 minimum lot Up to 3 pairs, for example EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY Medium Risk $300+ 0.01 minimum lot 1 pair, for example EURUSD High Risk $100+ on cent account 0.01 minimum lot 1 pair, for example EURUSD





Risk rule: higher lot does not always mean proportionally higher profit. If the account is overloaded, the Expert Advisor may reduce trading activity, skip new signals or enter deeper drawdown. Correct lot size is more important than aggressive expectations.





📈 Overall Result of Trading Activity

The combined report showed that several Expert Advisors were able to trade automatically on real accounts and produce positive total results under controlled conditions.

The key point is not only the final profit. The important part is understanding how profit, drawdown, account load, risk and withdrawals interact in real trading.

Metric Report Result Total initial deposit across accounts $4,700 Total profit $2,042 Average Profit Factor 1.87 Total profit growth 42.94%





📈 Overall Profitability Graph The overall graph helps evaluate the combined behavior of Expert Advisors across several real account examples.





📊 Final Statistics Final statistics should always be read together with deposit size, lot size, drawdown and risk settings.





🧪 Why Strategy Tester Is Not Enough

Strategy Tester is useful for checking the algorithm, but it cannot fully reproduce real trading conditions.

This is especially important for tick scalpers and robots that depend on live quotes, spread changes, execution speed and sharp market movement.

Tester Limitation Why It Matters Historical ticks Historical tick data may not match the exact live quote stream received by your terminal. Spread modeling Real spread can widen sharply during news, volatility or low-liquidity periods. Execution speed Real orders depend on broker server, VPS, slippage, requotes and order filling. Quote timing Two terminals can receive ticks at different moments even on the same computer. Market jumps Fast price jumps and spread spikes are difficult to reproduce accurately in historical tests.





Practical conclusion: use Strategy Tester to check logic, but use demo or small real forward testing to evaluate real execution, spread behavior and broker conditions.





❓ Quick Answers for Traders

Why can two identical terminals show different results?

Because tick arrival speed, quote timing, connection route, terminal load and broker execution can differ. For tick-based strategies, even a small difference in quotes can change the result.

Why can different brokers show different results?

Every broker has its own spread, commission, stop level, swap, margin requirements, contract specifications, server speed and quote stream. One Expert Advisor can use the same algorithm but receive different trading conditions.

Why is MT5 often more interesting for such robots?

MetaTrader 5 can provide a more modern environment, improved tester options, different order accounting and often better infrastructure depending on the broker. But final results still depend on broker quality and account conditions.

Can a small account show high growth?

Yes, but high growth on a small account usually means higher risk. A small deposit with minimum lot can be overloaded faster than a larger account with the same lot.

What is more important: profit or drawdown?

Both. Profit without drawdown control is dangerous. A strong report should always be evaluated by profit factor, drawdown, risk, recovery, lot size and stability.





🎯 TickSniper Reports

TickSniper is a tick-based scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It reacts to fast quote movement, spread behavior and short-term market impulses.

The reports below show how different deposit and lot combinations can influence growth, drawdown and trading activity.

Report Example Deposit / Lot Result Main Conclusion TickSniper MT5 $100 / 0.01 235.93% High growth with increased risk on a small account. TickSniper MT4 $100 / 0.01 91.52% Positive result, but lower activity than MT5 example. TickSniper MT5 $300 / 0.03 105.14% Strong growth with higher account load. TickSniper MT5 $300 / 0.05 98.42% Higher lot did not produce proportionally higher profit because account load increased. TickSniper MT5 $1,000 / 0.10 23.27% Larger deposit and larger lot changed the risk/profit balance. TickSniper MT5 $1,000 / 0.01 / 3 symbols 7.59% More conservative model with lower risk and slower growth.





🎯 TickSniper MT5 Report Example This report shows how a tick scalper can grow a small account, but such growth must always be evaluated together with risk and drawdown.





📊 TickSniper Summary Statistics Summary statistics help understand not only the final profit, but also trade count, drawdown, profit factor and account behavior.

TickSniper Practical Conclusion

TickSniper can show strong results when broker conditions are suitable, but it is sensitive to execution quality, spread, quote speed and deposit load.

The most important lesson from the reports: increasing lot size does not automatically multiply profit. If the account becomes overloaded, the EA may trade differently, skip signals or enter deeper drawdown.

Best approach: use minimum lot first, test broker conditions, check spread and execution, then increase risk only after stable forward results.





🐹 Tick Hamster Reports

Tick Hamster is a simplified automatic tick scalper designed for traders who want fewer settings and easier operation.

It follows a similar tick-scalping philosophy but is made for users who do not want to study many advanced parameters.

Report Example Deposit / Lot Result Main Conclusion Tick Hamster MT5 $300 / 0.03 71.37% Positive result with simplified operation and reduced configuration complexity. Tick Hamster MT4 $300 / 0.03 Report analyzed separately Useful for comparing MT4 and MT5 behavior under similar tick-scalping logic.





🐹 Tick Hamster MT5 Profitability Example Tick Hamster is designed for traders who want a simpler tick-scalping Expert Advisor without deep manual configuration.





📊 Tick Hamster Summary Statistics The summary report gives a clearer view of trade quality, not only the final growth percentage.

Tick Hamster Practical Conclusion

Tick Hamster can be useful when the trader wants a simplified automatic robot without many professional settings.

However, simplified does not mean risk-free. It still trades real Forex market conditions, and results still depend on broker spread, quote flow, VPS stability and lot size.





🧠 The X Reports

The X is a universal strategy constructor based on standard MetaTrader indicators.

Unlike TickSniper or Tick Hamster, The X is not a ready fixed scalping robot. It is a platform for building and optimizing your own strategy using standard indicators, filters, averaging, trailing stop, breakeven, dynamic lot, time filters and close-by-profit logic.

Report Example Deposit / Lot Purpose Main Conclusion The X MT4 $100 / 0.01 Testing strategy behavior on a small account. The result depends strongly on selected indicator logic and optimization. The X MT4 $1,000 / 0.01 / 3 symbols Testing a more conservative multi-symbol configuration. Better risk distribution but requires careful strategy validation.





Important: The X is a constructor. There is no universal set file that works the same for every broker, every symbol and every timeframe. Each strategy must be optimized and forward tested.

The X Practical Conclusion

The X is best for traders who want to build and test their own automated systems using standard MetaTrader indicators.

It is not designed for users who expect a single ready “best setting”. It is designed for optimization, research, testing and controlled strategy building.





🆚 Which Expert Advisor Should You Choose?

Product Best For Complexity TickSniper Traders who want a professional tick scalper with open settings and more control. Advanced Tick Hamster Traders who want a simpler automatic tick scalper with fewer settings. Simplified The X Traders who want to build strategies from standard MetaTrader indicators. Advanced constructor ExtraReportPad Traders who want to analyze account statistics, reports, symbols, Magic numbers and trading behavior. Analysis tool





📌 Practical Recommendations

Do not judge an Expert Advisor only by Strategy Tester profit.

Always check real spread, commission, swap and execution quality.

Start with the minimum lot.

Use a VPS close to the broker server if the EA trades continuously.

Do not overload a small account with aggressive lot size.

Withdraw part of the profit when account growth allows it.

Analyze drawdown and recovery, not only profit.

Use ExtraReportPad to understand which symbol, Magic number or comment produced the result.

Test on demo or small real account before increasing risk.

Remember that real trading always includes uncertainty.





⚠ Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk. Expert Advisors can automate trading decisions, but they cannot remove market risk. Results depend on broker execution, spread, commission, slippage, leverage, account size, VPS quality, quote stream, market volatility and your settings. Past results do not guarantee future profit. Always test carefully and use risk that you can afford.





🏁 Final Thoughts

Real trading reports are more useful than beautiful tester screenshots because they show the practical behavior of Expert Advisors under live market conditions.

The reviewed reports show that automated trading can produce positive results, but only when risk is controlled, broker conditions are suitable and the trader understands the relationship between deposit size, lot size, drawdown and account load.

TickSniper is more suitable for traders who want a configurable professional tick scalper. Tick Hamster is better for users who want a simpler automatic solution. The X is for traders who want to build and optimize strategies based on standard MetaTrader indicators. ExtraReportPad is the analytical tool that helps understand the real result.

🚀 Start With Analysis, Not Emotion Download the demo versions, test your broker conditions, analyze reports with ExtraReportPad and choose an Expert Advisor according to your risk model and trading style.









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