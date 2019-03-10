A2SR - EURUSD: This is how you can determine strong Support as the right price for buying position.
10 March 2019, 18:32
Yohana Parmi
Hello traders,

Some users remind me that I haven't posted the A2SR educational material for a long time.
Thank you, I appreciate it. Actually I didn't forget. I only want to rest for a while,
-- because I don't want to disturb the concentration of signal providers who have worked hard in their trade :)

This week I provide you an example how we determine strong support area on EURUSD this week.
Btw, you can also find the previous example at https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/721843#comment_9148819

-- I am sure people remember this technique :


  • A2SR on market stages this week.

How the actual SR has been formed before price hits it,
and traders can create a trade plan before it happens.

This is strong Support for EURUSD last week, on H4 as Swing style :


Get user's guide to find more Strong SR that available in the market : 
-- English at https://c.mql5.com/31/202/A2SR_User_Guide_EN.zip
-- Chinese at https://c.mql5.com/31/237/pcv5A2SR.zip
-- Bahasa Indonesia at https://c.mql5.com/31/273/A2SR_User_Guide_ID.zip

  • Result *

The students take it as their trade plan, between swing and scalp on it.
This is the result on March 7 & 8 according to the screenshot above :



Everyone has different results, because each person has a different level of psychology. At least they are in the same area.

  • Is trading in forex easy?
    -- Of course not. Even your broker said this :



    That's why the real traders always create a trade plan first to avoid mistakes caused by trading psychology.
    They consider seriously to use the right tools before create a trade plan and enter the market.

  • How to find out if you are suitable or not in forex ? 
    -- Please try to understand this first : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/722511
    -- If you are difficult to understand the contents there, maybe you are relatively not suitable in forex today. It's time to start learning tomorrow.
    -- Please make some practice first in demo account before you enter the real market.

    Fx Market is all about SR Strategy :
    1. Reversals, and
    2. Breakouts.
    3. Which is accompanied by a condition of price rally and sideways.
    --- Sideways will occur after price rally, and
    --- Usually sideways occur more often than the price rally.
    --- The price rally will only occur after the price has passed the consolidation period within the actual SR area with initiated by strong breakout.

When I have time, I will continue writing here.
Especially for those of you who have just gotten to know forex this year:
-- Never think market fx is easy.

This is the first step you have to go through :
Spend a lot of time first to understand and keep practicing SR Strategy until you know you are suitable on the market fx.

Feeling ready on a real account?
-- Start with a capital of $ 100 with a lot size of 0.01
because it has a risk equal to $ 1000 in lot size 0.1 which can interfere with your psychology in trading.
Usually, new trader will nervous when using a larger capital.

So, start with only $ 100 capital first to make some practice on a real account.

wish you all the best this year.
Thank you.

