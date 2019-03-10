A2SR - EURUSD: This is how you can determine strong Support as the right price for buying position.

Hello traders,
Some users remind me that I haven't posted the A2SR educational material for a long time.
Thank you, I appreciate it. Actually I didn't forget. I only want to rest for a while,
-- because I don't want to disturb the concentration of signal providers who have worked hard in their trade :)
This week I provide you an example how we determine strong support area on EURUSD this week.
Btw, you can also find the previous example at https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/721843#comment_9148819
-- I am sure people remember this technique :
- A2SR on market stages this week.
How the actual SR has been formed before price hits it,
and traders can create a trade plan before it happens.
This is strong Support for EURUSD last week, on H4 as Swing style :
Get user's guide to find more Strong SR that available in the market :
-- English at https://c.mql5.com/31/202/A2SR_User_Guide_EN.zip
-- Chinese at https://c.mql5.com/31/237/pcv5A2SR.zip
-- Bahasa Indonesia at https://c.mql5.com/31/273/A2SR_User_Guide_ID.zip
- Result *
The students take it as their trade plan, between swing and scalp on it.
This is the result on March 7 & 8 according to the screenshot above :
* Everyone has different results, because each person has a different level of psychology. At least they are in the same area.
- Is trading in forex easy?
-- Of course not. Even your broker said this :
That's why the real traders always create a trade plan first to avoid mistakes caused by trading psychology.
They consider seriously to use the right tools before create a trade plan and enter the market.
- How to find out if you are suitable or not in forex ?
-- Please try to understand this first : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/722511
-- If you are difficult to understand the contents there, maybe you are relatively not suitable in forex today. It's time to start learning tomorrow.
-- Please make some practice first in demo account before you enter the real market.
Fx Market is all about SR Strategy :
1. Reversals, and
2. Breakouts.
3. Which is accompanied by a condition of price rally and sideways.
--- Sideways will occur after price rally, and
--- Usually sideways occur more often than the price rally.
--- The price rally will only occur after the price has passed the consolidation period within the actual SR area with initiated by strong breakout.
When I have time, I will continue writing here.
Especially for those of you who have just gotten to know forex this year:
-- Never think market fx is easy.
This is the first step you have to go through :
Spend a lot of time first to understand and keep practicing SR Strategy until you know you are suitable on the market fx.
Feeling ready on a real account?
-- Start with a capital of $ 100 with a lot size of 0.01
because it has a risk equal to $ 1000 in lot size 0.1 which can interfere with your psychology in trading.
Usually, new trader will nervous when using a larger capital.
So, start with only $ 100 capital first to make some practice on a real account.
wish you all the best this year.
Thank you.