Meet DigitalPrime: Precision Trading Tools for MT4 and MT5 + Free Demos

👋 Hello Traders! I’m Michał Szyszko from DigitalPrime

Welcome to my blog! I specialize in developing advanced, easy-to-use utilities that help MetaTrader users trade smarter and more confidently.

As a new seller in the MQL5 Market, I’m excited to share my best work with you, created from a passion for practical trading analytics and automation.





🚀 What Problems Do DigitalPrime Tools Solve?

Lack of real-time feedback: Many traders don’t realize the impact of current open trades on their account balance until it’s too late. My tools provide instant, on-chart insight into your profit or loss percentage, so you’re never trading blind.

Tedious manual tracking: Tracking your trading sessions, writing down trades, and calculating key stats by hand is time-consuming and error-prone. DigitalPrime tools automate these tasks, logging and reporting everything for you.

Missing objective performance data: Without session analytics and clear reports, it’s hard to review your trading discipline or strategy effectiveness. My indicators provide unbiased, comprehensive session reports to help you learn and improve.

Weak risk management: Not having a clear, real-time picture of your profit/loss makes it easy to take unnecessary risks. With live PnL tracking and clear visual cues, my tools help you stay in control and protect your capital.





🛠️ Product Highlights

1️. Percentage Profit/Loss Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Instantly view the percentage impact of your open trades on your account—displayed right on your chart.

Green = profit, Red = loss.

Ultra-lightweight, real-time, intuitive. No setup required!





2️. TradeLog Plus PnL Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Complete session analytics plus live PnL tracking!

Automatically exports detailed trading session stats as a CSV—perfect for journals and strategy testing.

See your live open profit/loss percentage, auto-categorized by session cycle.

Launch promo: Only $69. Try it now!





🎯 Who Can Benefit?

These tools are ideal if you:

Value real-time feedback on your trading risk and profits.

Want to keep a detailed, objective trading journal .

Are looking to optimize your strategy with real, unbiased analytics.

🚦 Get Started Today!

Check out demos, screenshots, and user guides on my MQL5 Market page.

Feel free to comment below with any questions, feedback, or feature requests. I’m here to help and actively support my users!





📸 See the Tools in Action!













Thank you for checking out DigitalPrime!

Wishing you profitable trading, Michał Szyszko (DigitalPrime)











