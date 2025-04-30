0
284
Daily AI Scalps – 2025-04-30 | USD/JPY +59 pips & Today’s GDP-ADP Playbook
Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +59 pips (4 wins / 1 loss) from a blend of USD/JPY scalps and a well-timed GBP/USD short around Tuesday’s US housing-data and PMI releases. The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups.
Daily Snapshot (Apr 29)
- Net Pips: +59 pips (4 W / 1 L)
- Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — mixed bias
- Next Catalyst: Euro Area Flash GDP 🇪🇺 (18:00 JST)
Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)
|★ Rank
|Wins / Losses
|Win Rate
|Net Pips
|★★★★★
|1 / 0
|100 %
|+30
|★★★★☆
|36 / 0
|100 %
|+605
|★★★☆☆
|36 / 8
|82 %
|+420
|★★☆☆☆
|20 / 8
|71 %
|+188
|★☆☆☆☆
|1 / 3
|25 %
|-3
Previous-Day Trade Results
|Pair
|Indicator
|Time (JST)
|Plan
|Pips
|W / L
|★
|USD/JPY
|US Housing Starts & Permits
|21:30
|Buy on beat
|+12
|Win
|★★★☆☆
|USD/JPY
|US Flash PMI
|22:45
|Short on soft print
|+20
|Win
|★★★☆☆
|USD/JPY
|US New Home Sales
|23:00
|Buy on surge
|+15
|Win
|★★★★☆
|USD/CAD
|EIA Crude Inventories
|23:30
|Sell on draw
|-18
|Loss
|★★★☆☆
|GBP/USD
|BoE Gov Bailey Speech
|01:30
|Short on dovish tone
|+30
|Win
|★★☆☆☆
Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy
|Time (JST)
|Indicator
|Pair
|Strategy
(5 min before / 5 s after)
|★
|Exp. Pips
|18:00
|Eurozone Flash GDP (Q1)
|EUR/USD
|Consensus 0.4% — buy EUR if ≥ 0.5%; sell if < 0.3%
|★★★☆☆
|20
|21:15
|US ADP Employment (Apr)
|USD/JPY
|Forecast 108 K — sell USD on sub-100 K print
|★★★★☆
|25
|21:30
|US Advance GDP (Q1)
|USD/JPY
|Consensus 0.4% — buy USD if > 0.8%; sell if ≤ 0 %
|★★★★★
|30
|22:45
|Chicago PMI (Apr)
|USD/JPY
|No trade — low edge
|★☆☆☆☆
|10
|23:00
|US Core PCE Price Index (Mar)
|USD/JPY
|Sell USD if YoY ≤ 2.4%; buy if ≥ 2.8%
|★★★☆☆
|18
Shogun PulseSwing EA — Adaptive Mean-Reversion FX Bot
Built on GPT-filtered volume-profile shifts and latency-layer “shadow entries.”
Smart-grid exit trims risk while keeping targets tight in spread-sensitive majors.
➜ Test the free demo on MQL5 Market
Disclaimer: Trading leveraged instruments involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future results. Manage capital wisely and trade at your own discretion.