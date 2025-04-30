Daily AI Scalps – 2025-04-30 | USD/JPY +59 pips & Today’s GDP-ADP Playbook

Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +59 pips (4 wins / 1 loss) from a blend of USD/JPY scalps and a well-timed GBP/USD short around Tuesday’s US housing-data and PMI releases. The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups.

Daily Snapshot (Apr 29)

Net Pips: +59 pips (4 W / 1 L)

+59 pips (4 W / 1 L) Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — mixed bias

USD/JPY — mixed bias Next Catalyst: Euro Area Flash GDP 🇪🇺 (18:00 JST)

Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)

★ Rank Wins / Losses Win Rate Net Pips ★★★★★ 1 / 0 100 % +30 ★★★★☆ 36 / 0 100 % +605 ★★★☆☆ 36 / 8 82 % +420 ★★☆☆☆ 20 / 8 71 % +188 ★☆☆☆☆ 1 / 3 25 % -3





Previous-Day Trade Results

Pair Indicator Time (JST) Plan Pips W / L ★ USD/JPY US Housing Starts & Permits 21:30 Buy on beat +12 Win ★★★☆☆ USD/JPY US Flash PMI 22:45 Short on soft print +20 Win ★★★☆☆ USD/JPY US New Home Sales 23:00 Buy on surge +15 Win ★★★★☆ USD/CAD EIA Crude Inventories 23:30 Sell on draw -18 Loss ★★★☆☆ GBP/USD BoE Gov Bailey Speech 01:30 Short on dovish tone +30 Win ★★☆☆☆





Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy

Time (JST) Indicator Pair Strategy

(5 min before / 5 s after) ★ Exp. Pips 18:00 Eurozone Flash GDP (Q1) EUR/USD Consensus 0.4% — buy EUR if ≥ 0.5%; sell if < 0.3% ★★★☆☆ 20 21:15 US ADP Employment (Apr) USD/JPY Forecast 108 K — sell USD on sub-100 K print ★★★★☆ 25 21:30 US Advance GDP (Q1) USD/JPY Consensus 0.4% — buy USD if > 0.8%; sell if ≤ 0 % ★★★★★ 30 22:45 Chicago PMI (Apr) USD/JPY No trade — low edge ★☆☆☆☆ 10 23:00 US Core PCE Price Index (Mar) USD/JPY Sell USD if YoY ≤ 2.4%; buy if ≥ 2.8% ★★★☆☆ 18

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