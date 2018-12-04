A2SR - USDCAD: How to take an opportunity on strong breakout alert.
Analytics & Forecasts

A2SR - USDCAD: How to take an opportunity on strong breakout alert.

4 December 2018, 18:23
Yohana Parmi
Yohana Parmi
4
799

Hello traders,
greetings.

This is example how to take an opportunity on strong breakout alert.

  • What is 1st test at actual SR?
    - -Please you have important reading at :
  1. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/721843
  2. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/722511
  3. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog
  4. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/tags/resistance

Thank you.
Get ready, 2019 is to come soon. 
Still several weeks is remaining to learn how the market works.
or .. still want to use old techniques in 2019? :)

#support, resistance, breakout, breakdown, a2sr