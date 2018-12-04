A2SR - USDCAD: How to take an opportunity on strong breakout alert.

4
799
Hello traders,
greetings.
This is example how to take an opportunity on strong breakout alert.
- USDCAD
- How does the market works?
Market is working on Demand (Support) and Supply (Resistance) - SR.
SR Strategy is :
- Reversals - a, b, c.
- Breakout/Breakdown
- A2SR has been designed for SR Strategy.
Traders can do both, breakout / breakdown and reversals.
- What is 1st test at actual SR?
- -Please you have important reading at :
- https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/721843
- https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/722511
- https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog
- https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/tags/resistance
Thank you.
Get ready, 2019 is to come soon.
Still several weeks is remaining to learn how the market works.
or .. still want to use old techniques in 2019? :)