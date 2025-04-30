🚀 TIKIPIP EA: +70% IN JUST 1 MONTH - CLEAN EXECUTION 🚀

🚀 TikiPip EA – Built for Precise Execution, Not Luck









Tired of bots that trade without logic or consistency?



TikiPip EA was created to deliver precise entries with strict risk control.

It doesn’t use overleveraging or risky grid systems. Instead, its core logic is built around:



✅ Volume confirmation

✅ Dynamic spread filtering

✅ Time-based trade restrictions

✅ Session-aware entries

✅ Hidden TP/SL logic to avoid broker hunting





In just one month, it achieved:



📈 +70.45% gain, a low drawdown of 15.24%, and a total profit of $3,522.53 — turning a $5000 account into $8522.

These results are fully verified on Myfxbook.



- 256 trades executed, 66% win rate, 73% accuracy on long positions, and a Z-Score of -7.12 (99.9%) — confirming it's not random performance.



No emotions. No overtrading. Just clean execution.





📢 To see the verified results, check my channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tikipip



📱 For a faster reply, message me on Tel. User: forexnewadvisor











❓ FAQ – Quick Answers for Traders

Do I need a VPS?

A VPS is not required, but it’s highly recommended to ensure stable and uninterrupted execution, especially during volatile periods.



Can it be used on small accounts?

Yes, it’s optimized for accounts starting from $200 to $5000, with internal logic for lot sizing and margin protection.



Is it compatible with prop firm accounts like FTMO or MFF?

There’s a separate FTMO-optimized version of TikiPip EA available, tailored to meet all prop firm requirements.

👉 It can be found directly on my seller profile.



What kind of account should be used?

An ECN account with tight spreads and fast execution is recommended. Avoid brokers with frequent slippage or execution delays.



Does the EA trade every day?

Only when market conditions are optimal. The system is designed to prioritize high-probability entries and avoid unnecessary trades.



