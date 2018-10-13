Revealing where actual Support & Resistance is located.

Hello traders,
greetings.
- This is actual Support and Resistance on GBPUSD.
People who understand how SR Strategy works, then
they could get the benefit from this picture.
GBPUSD
H1 for short-term trades
- Risk in Brexit situation
In my view at this time, GBP is very risky for trade. As we knew, there is a schedule for final decision
deal or no-deal in October - November 2018. Advised that we are better stay away from GBP.
Because usually, at any time there could be many comments and speeches from the decision maker
which could make GBP moves on abnormal market. It means there would be slippage on your brokers.
You will difficult exit position for positive results on that situation,
even though your trade has been placed at the right position.
- Besides GBP, there are still some currency pairs are better for your trade.
- I share this -- not to rival your signal -- because this is one of the ways to educate new A2SR users,or especially for people who are new to forex this year.
- Note:
If you don't understand the pictures above, then trading is risky for you.
In fact, trading is not suitable for everyone. Even your broker said that :)
So, do not trade on forex until you understand this question: "What drives currency prices ?"
- Ready for learning SR Strategy ?
A2SR is a leading indicator and complete instruments for SR Strategy.
In words,
these are A2SR trade opportunities for basic SR Strategy.
What is Support and Resistance?
Please find out more at https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/tags/resistance
- Get user's guide :
English at https://c.mql5.com/31/202/A2SR_User_Guide_EN.zip
Chinese at https://c.mql5.com/31/237/pcv5A2SR.zip
Bahasa Indonesia at https://c.mql5.com/31/273/A2SR_User_Guide_ID.zip
Work on strong SR at https://c.mql5.com/1/81/A2SR_-_Price_is_walking_on_each_Actual_SR.gif
1st hit opportunity at https://c.mql5.com/31/247/A2SR_USDCAD_180525.png
More description and example at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225#!tab=comments&page=10
and https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/tags/resistance
MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225#description
MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25606#description
- On news events or central banks speech, A2SR support you with Market Sentiment.
Market Sentiment in A2SR is totally different with any known traditional currency meter
or currency strength.
Thank you.
Get ready, 2019 is to come soon.
Still remaining 3 months to learn how the market works.
or .. still want to use old techniques in 2019? :)
Good luck.
- Get user's guide :