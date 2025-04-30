🚀 TikiPip FTMO EA – Prop Firm Challenges







Looking to meet the tough requirements of prop firm evaluations like FTMO?



TikiPip FTMO EA was specifically built for that. The strategy focuses on high-accuracy entries and strict protection of equity. The system includes:



✅ Smart entry logic

✅ Refined risk management

✅ Daily and overall drawdown protection

✅ Auto shutdown once the profit target is hit



In the latest FTMO Challenge, the EA reached:

+10.05% profit in just 2 trading days

Maximum drawdown: 1.42%

Win rate: 91.67% (11 wins / 12 trades)

These results are fully verified on Myfxbook.









📢 To see more verified results, check the channel: 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tikipip



📱 For a faster reply, message me on Tel. User: forexnewadvisor







❓ FAQ – Quick Answers for Traders

Do I need a VPS?

Not required, but strongly recommended to keep execution stable, especially during high volatility.



Are presets included?

Yes, it comes with 10 ready-to-use presets adapted to various account sizes and prop firm risk parameters.





Which firms are compatible?

While optimized for FTMO, it also works with other firms like Funded Next, The Trading Pit, Fxify, IC Funded, and others.



What happens if the profit target is hit before completing the minimum trading days?

Just open and close a small 0.01 lot trade daily to meet the required trading days.







