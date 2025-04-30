⚡️ FullScalping Indicator - NO REPAINT NO LAG ⚡️

⚡️ FullScalping – No Repaint Signal Indicator

Scalping moves fast — and so should your signals.









FullScalping Indicator was created for traders who demand speed, clarity, and reliability. Built for M1 and M5, it delivers sharp, no-delay visual alerts to catch market momentum exactly when it matters.



✅ Non-repainting arrow signals

✅ Works on closed candles only

✅ Momentum-based entries (perfect for breakouts and reversals)

✅ Simple visual logic — just follow the arrows

✅ Lightweight, fast, and accurate

Signals appear when strong momentum aligns with clean market direction. There’s no lag, no flickering, and no redraws — what you see is what the market gave you.









📌 Signals are constant, so you're never left without opportunities.

This tool was built for intense scalping, aiming for:



💥 High lot sizes

🟢 Low spread (displayed in the bottom-left corner)

🛡 Wide stop loss, ideally below the last trend reversal





✅ This indicator does NOT repaint

Signals do not disappear or shift after being printed. Every arrow is based on fully closed candles and never recalculates or disappears.



✔️ Does not use the current candle (i == 0)

✔️ Based only on closed data (i ≥ 1)

✔️ Once an arrow appears, it stays on the chart permanently









🤖 How does it work? Very simple:

🔴 Red arrows → look for SELL setups

🔵 Blue arrows → look for BUY setups

Always trade in the direction of the main trend, targeting quick scalps of 15–20 pips per trade, and exit before major reversals.







📢 To stay updated on improvements and future releases, check the channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor 📱 For a faster reply, message me on Tel. User: forexnewadvisor





❓ FAQ – Quick Answers for Traders

Does it repaint?

No. The indicator works strictly on closed candles. Signals are final and do not change.



Which timeframes are recommended?

Best performance is on M1 and M5, but it can also be used on M15 for a less aggressive approach.



Do I need a VPS?

A VPS is not required, but it's recommended if you’re using an EA to auto-execute the signals or running multiple charts.



Can it be used on small accounts?

Yes. This indicator is ideal for short-term trading.



How do I use it?

Wait for a confirmed arrow on a closed candle. The direction is clear — the signal does not repaint.

You can combine it with your existing strategy (price action, key zones, etc.) or use it alone for pure signal-based entries.

The best results come during high-volume sessions (London/New York), with low spread and fast execution.











