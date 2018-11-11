Trade Plan - EURUSD : which stage would we find trades opportunity this week - reveal key breakout and strong Support

12
Hello traders,
greetings.
- How to reveal next key breakout and strong Support this week.
I share this trade plan is -- not to rival your signal -- because
- this is one of the ways to educate new A2SR users, and/or
- especially for people who are new to forex this year, and/or
- even for people who intend to leave the old ways
which are generally easy and make sense for them, but ..
the reality of the market is not that easy :)
- EURGBP and GBPUSD
Please read previous trade plan here.
- EURUSD
Short-term style.
Before we continue to next stage of our trade plan, then
this is a review how the price steps on each actual SR in the previous week.
-- Click on the image to enlarge.
Experienced SR traders would see the steps like this :
Actually, they "have" step number 3 in their mind like this :
What's next ?
Today, in the short-term scale H1, we can see there's strong breakout will send you an alert,
and 2nd tested support as key breakdown.
If market sentiment in the previous week has not changed, then we can expect EURUSD to decline this week,
that is at the following stage in step 3:
If market sentiment changes, we can expect a rise in EURUSD, which is marked by step 2.
To get the best position, do you have the patience to wait for step 3?
- Where is strong support we can buy back EURUSD?
Writing is being continued.
- Note:
If you don't understand the pictures above, then trading is risky for you.
In fact, trading is not suitable for everyone. Even your broker said that :)
So, do not trade on forex until you understand this question: "What drives currency prices ?"
- Ready for learning SR Strategy ?
A2SR is a leading indicator and complete instruments for SR Strategy.
In words,
these are A2SR trade opportunities for basic SR Strategy.
- On news events or central banks speech, A2SR support you with Market Sentiment.
Market Sentiment in A2SR is totally different with any known traditional currency meter
or currency strength.
Thank you.
Get ready, 2019 is to come soon.
Still 2 months remaining to learn how the market works.
or .. still want to use old techniques in 2019? :)
Good luck.
