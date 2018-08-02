A2SR: 1st time the price hit actual SR for trades opportunity in creating daily trade plan.

14
673
Hello traders,
greetings.
If you have trading style fast in and fast out, that is mean as a day-trades trader,
then the simplest method in A2SR is the 1st time the price hit actual SR
for daily trade opportunity.
- How it works - We need only to wait for the first time the price hit actual SR.
That is why pending orders such as sell-limit and buy-limit are available on all trading platform.
This picture has many words that are easier to understand.
- Current market movement on EURGBP
After 2 hours later, price still makes consolidation
(sideways, ranging) within the range of actual SR.
It is usually happen before price breakout of the range.
After price correction, then breakdown
and breakout could be occurs on 2nd hit.
- We should give attention for the 1st time the price hit actual SR
and a level nearest with Avg Daily Jump/Fall
- Note:
If you don't understand the pictures above, then trading is risky for you.
In fact, trading is not suitable for everyone. Even your broker said that :)
So, do not trade on forex until you understand this question: "What drives currency prices ?"
- Ready for learning SR Strategy?
A2SR is a leading indicator and complete instruments for SR Strategy.
- On news events or central banks speech, A2SR support you with Market Sentiment.
Market Sentiment in A2SR is totally different with any known traditional currency meter
or currency strength.
Good luck, traders.
Wish you all the best this year.