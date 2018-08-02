A2SR: 1st time the price hit actual SR for trades opportunity in creating daily trade plan.

Hello traders,

greetings.

If you have trading style fast in and fast out, that is mean as a day-trades trader,

then the simplest method in A2SR is the 1st time the price hit actual SR

for daily trade opportunity.

How it works - We need only to wait for the first time the price hit actual SR.

That is why pending orders such as sell-limit and buy-limit are available on all trading platform .

This picture has many words that are easier to understand.









Current market movement on EURGBP





After 2 hours later, price still makes consolidation

(sideways, ranging) within the range of actual SR.





It is usually happen before price breakout of the range.

After price correction, then breakdown

and breakout could be occurs on 2nd hit.















Good luck, traders.

Wish you all the best this year.