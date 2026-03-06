Automated Harmonic Pattern Detection: How the Bat Harmonic Dashboard Scans 20 Symbols Across All Timeframes

1. Introduction

You are staring at GBPUSD on the hourly chart, trying to piece together five swing points into a Bat harmonic pattern. You think you have found X at a swing low, A at the subsequent high, and B at a pullback low -- but is B really between 38.2% and 50% of the XA leg? You grab the Fibonacci retracement tool, measure, and get 44%. That checks out. Now you need to find C, verify it retraces between 38.2% and 88.6% of AB, then locate D and check two more ratios: the BCD extension between 161.8% and 261.8% of BC, and the critical XAD retracement at 88.6% of XA within a tight tolerance window. By the time you have measured all four Fibonacci relationships and decided the pattern is valid, five candles have printed and the D-point entry is gone.

Now multiply that by twenty symbols across nine timeframes. The Bat harmonic pattern is one of the most precise structures in all of technical analysis, but that precision is exactly what makes it nearly impossible to scan for manually. Each potential Bat requires identifying five confirmed swing points in the correct alternating sequence, then measuring and validating four separate Fibonacci ratios against acceptable ranges -- all while price continues to move. Manual scanning for Bat patterns across a full watchlist is not just slow; it is operationally unfeasible.

The fundamental problem is not understanding the pattern. Most traders who study harmonic analysis can describe the Bat structure and its Fibonacci requirements from memory. The problem is that no human can scan 180 chart combinations in real time, identify every valid five-point XABCD formation, validate four ratio conditions simultaneously, and act on them before the entry window at point D closes. You need a system that performs the geometric analysis for you -- continuously, automatically, and across your entire watchlist.

I built the Bat Harmonic Dashboard to solve this exact problem. It scans up to 20 symbols across nine timeframes, identifies confirmed swing pivots, constructs potential Bat XABCD patterns, validates them against four Fibonacci ratio ranges with configurable tolerance, and presents every valid pattern in a compact six-column dashboard with real-time alerts. No manual measuring. No missed patterns. One glance tells you which symbols have active Bat harmonic setups right now.

The indicator is available on the MQL5 Market for both platforms:

2. What Is Harmonic Pattern Trading?

Harmonic pattern trading is a methodology based on the idea that price movements form geometric structures defined by specific Fibonacci ratios between their legs. When those ratios align within acceptable tolerances, they identify high-probability reversal zones where price is statistically likely to change direction.

The concept traces back to H.M. Gartley's 1935 book Profits in the Stock Market, where he described a specific five-point price pattern that offered favorable risk-to-reward entries. Larry Pesavento later refined the Gartley pattern with strict Fibonacci measurements. But it was Scott Carney who truly systematized harmonic trading, publishing a series of books beginning in the late 1990s that defined a complete family of harmonic patterns with precise ratio requirements. Carney's contributions include the Bat, Butterfly, Crab, and deep Crab patterns, along with strict validation rules that removed the subjectivity that had plagued earlier approaches.

The Bat pattern, which Carney introduced in 2001 in his book The Harmonic Trader, quickly became one of the most widely traded harmonic structures. What distinguishes it from other members of the harmonic family is its defining ratio: the XAD retracement at 88.6%. This deep retracement -- deeper than the Gartley's 78.6% -- places the D-point completion zone closer to the X point, creating a tighter reversal zone with well-defined risk parameters.

What makes harmonic patterns different from standard chart patterns like head and shoulders or double tops is their mathematical precision. A head and shoulders pattern is identified visually -- there is no universally agreed-upon ratio defining how deep the neckline should be relative to the head. Harmonic patterns, in contrast, require specific Fibonacci relationships between each leg. A pattern either meets the ratio criteria or it does not. This binary validation removes much of the subjectivity from pattern identification.

Why do these geometric structures repeat? The Fibonacci sequence and its derived ratios (0.382, 0.50, 0.618, 0.786, 0.886, 1.272, 1.618, 2.618) appear throughout natural systems. In financial markets, these ratios manifest in the way crowds of traders react to price swings. Retracements tend to find support or resistance at Fibonacci levels because large numbers of participants use these same ratios for entries, stops, and targets. The self-reinforcing nature of this behavior is what gives harmonic patterns their predictive power.

The Bat pattern sits at the heart of the harmonic family. Every more complex harmonic structure contains elements of the Bat's XABCD geometry, and the 88.6% XAD ratio is one of the most precise reversal levels in all of Fibonacci analysis. Mastering the Bat is essential for any serious harmonic trader.

3. The Bat Pattern Explained

The Bat pattern consists of five consecutive swing points -- labeled X, A, B, C, and D -- that form a specific geometric structure with four Fibonacci relationships between its legs. Unlike the simpler AB=CD pattern which has four points and two ratio checks, the Bat is a five-point XABCD structure requiring four ratio validations.

There are two types of Bat patterns:

Bullish Bat (LHLHL -- Low, High, Low, High, Low)

In a bullish Bat, the five points form this structure:

X is a swing low -- the starting point of the pattern

is a swing low -- the starting point of the pattern A is a swing high -- price rises from X to A (this is the XA leg)

is a swing high -- price rises from X to A (this is the XA leg) B is a swing low -- price retraces downward from A, but B must remain above X

is a swing low -- price retraces downward from A, but B must remain above X C is a swing high -- price moves upward from B, but C must be lower than A

is a swing high -- price moves upward from B, but C must be lower than A D is a swing low -- price drops from C to D, and D must be above X

The D point is where the pattern completes, and it represents a BUY entry. The logic is that price has completed a deep but measured retracement of the XA leg (88.6%) and is now at a statistically significant support level defined by the convergence of four Fibonacci relationships. The requirement that D remains above X is critical -- it means the original XA impulse has not been fully reversed, preserving the bullish bias.

Bearish Bat (HLHLH -- High, Low, High, Low, High)

In a bearish Bat, the structure mirrors the bullish version:

X is a swing high -- the starting point

is a swing high -- the starting point A is a swing low -- price drops from X to A

is a swing low -- price drops from X to A B is a swing high -- price retraces upward from A, but B must remain below X

is a swing high -- price retraces upward from A, but B must remain below X C is a swing low -- price moves downward from B, but C must be higher than A

is a swing low -- price moves downward from B, but C must be higher than A D is a swing high -- price rises from C to D, and D must be below X

The D point completes the pattern and signals a SELL entry. Price has retraced 88.6% of the XA leg downward to a Fibonacci-defined resistance zone. The requirement that D remains below X confirms the bearish structure is intact.

The key structural constraint that defines the Bat is the relationship between D and X. In a bullish Bat, D must be above X. In a bearish Bat, D must be below X. This XAD constraint, combined with the specific 88.6% retracement ratio, is what separates the Bat from other harmonic patterns like the Gartley (which uses 78.6%) or the Crab (which extends beyond X).

Figure 1. Bullish Bat forms as LHLHL with BUY at D (above X); Bearish Bat forms as HLHLH with SELL at D (below X).





4. Fibonacci Ratios: The Validation Engine

The Fibonacci ratios are what transform a random five-point price swing into a validated Bat harmonic pattern. Without ratio validation, you would be trading every zigzag in price, and most of those would be meaningless noise. The Bat pattern requires four separate ratio checks -- more than any other commonly traded harmonic structure except the Crab.

XAB Retracement (B retraces 38.2%-50% of XA)

The XAB retracement measures how much of the initial XA leg is retraced by the move from A to B:

XAB Retracement = |B - A| / |A - X|

For a bullish Bat (where X is low and A is high), if the XA leg spans 200 pips upward and the AB pullback is 90 pips downward, the XAB retracement is 0.45 (45%). The Bat Harmonic Dashboard validates this against a range of 0.382 to 0.50.

This is a relatively shallow retracement. It tells you that the initial impulse from X to A was strong, and the pullback to B was contained -- B did not retrace more than half of the XA move. This shallow retracement at B distinguishes the Bat from patterns like the Gartley, which allows deeper B-point retracements up to 61.8%.

ABC Retracement (C retraces 38.2%-88.6% of AB)

The ABC retracement measures how much of the AB leg is retraced by the move from B to C:

ABC Retracement = | C - B | / | B - A |

The valid range is 0.382 to 0.886. This is a wide range that accommodates various market conditions. A shallow ABC retracement (near 38.2%) suggests the counter-move at C was modest, while a deep retracement (near 88.6%) indicates a strong corrective move. Both extremes can produce valid Bat patterns as long as the remaining ratios also validate.

BCD Extension (D extends 161.8%-261.8% of BC)

The BCD extension measures how far the D leg extends relative to the BC leg:

BCD Extension = |D - C| / |C - B|

The valid range is 1.618 to 2.618. This extension ratio ensures that the move from C to D is proportionally significant -- it is not just a small fluctuation but a genuine measured extension of the BC corrective move. Extensions in this range place D at Fibonacci-defined levels that have historically acted as reversal zones.

XAD Retracement -- The Defining Ratio (D retraces 88.6% of XA)

The XAD retracement is the signature ratio of the Bat pattern:

XAD Retracement = | D - X | / | A - X |

The target ratio is 0.886, with a configurable tolerance of plus or minus 5% (default). This means the effective valid range is:

Effective XAD Min = 0.886 x (1 - 0.05) = 0.8417 Effective XAD Max = 0.886 x (1 + 0.05) = 0.9303

The 88.6% level is the square root of 0.786 (which itself is the square root of 0.618), making it a deeply rooted Fibonacci number. This ratio places the D point very close to, but still above (for bullish) or below (for bearish) the X point. It represents the deepest retracement that still preserves the original XA impulse, creating a tight reversal zone with clearly defined invalidation: if price moves past X, the pattern has failed and you exit.

This is what makes the Bat one of the most precise harmonic patterns. The tight XAD tolerance creates a narrow completion zone with excellent risk-to-reward characteristics. Your stop loss goes just beyond the X point, and your target is the A level or beyond.

Figure 2. A valid Bat pattern requires four Fibonacci ratios: XAB (0.382-0.50), ABC (0.382-0.886), BCD (1.618-2.618), and XAD (0.886 with 5% tolerance).





5. Why Manual Pattern Scanning Fails

Even experienced harmonic traders face three critical operational problems when scanning for Bat patterns manually. These problems are more severe for the Bat than for simpler patterns like the AB=CD, because the Bat requires identifying five swing points and validating four Fibonacci ratios instead of two.

Problem 1: Volume of Chart Combinations

A typical multi-asset trader monitors 20 symbols -- major and minor forex pairs, gold, silver, crypto assets, and indices. With nine available timeframes (M1 through Monthly), that produces 180 possible chart combinations. Scanning each chart for five-point Bat patterns requires identifying alternating swing highs and lows, then measuring four separate Fibonacci ratios. At even 45 seconds per chart (longer than ABCD because of the extra point and two additional ratio checks), a full scan takes over two hours -- by which time the majority of the setups you were looking for have already played out or disappeared entirely.

Problem 2: Pattern Recognition Fatigue

The Bat is one of the most cognitively demanding patterns to identify manually. You are not just looking for five alternating swing points -- you are looking for five points that simultaneously satisfy four Fibonacci ratio conditions, plus the structural constraint that D must be above X (bullish) or below X (bearish). After thirty minutes of measuring XAB, ABC, BCD, and XAD ratios across different symbols, accuracy drops dramatically. The human eye starts seeing five-point structures that seem valid but fail one of the four ratio checks (false positives), or it overlooks valid patterns buried in noisy price action because the visual complexity of five labeled points is harder to process than four (false negatives).

Problem 3: Real-Time Pattern Completion

Bat patterns complete when the D point forms. Because the D point sits at 88.6% of XA -- very close to the X level -- the window between pattern completion and optimal entry is narrow. In fast-moving markets, the window can be just a few candles. If you are still scanning EURUSD on the M15 chart when a valid bullish Bat completes on XAUUSD H1, you miss the entry entirely. And because the stop loss is placed just beyond X, late entries after the D point significantly degrade your risk-to-reward ratio. There is no way to monitor 180 charts simultaneously with human eyes.

The result is that most harmonic traders either limit themselves to a handful of symbols and timeframes (missing the majority of Bat setups) or spend so much time scanning that they cannot act on what they find. The scanning process itself becomes the bottleneck, not the strategy.

Figure 3. The dashboard automates Bat pattern detection across 180 symbol-timeframe combinations, eliminating the manual scanning bottleneck.





6. Introducing the Bat Harmonic Dashboard

The Bat Harmonic Dashboard is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe indicator that automates the entire Bat harmonic pattern detection process. Instead of manually scanning 180 charts, identifying five swing points, and measuring four Fibonacci ratios by hand, you get a single dashboard that continuously monitors all your symbols across all enabled timeframes and alerts you the moment a valid Bat pattern completes.

Core Features:

Automated Bat Detection -- Identifies both Bullish (LHLHL) and Bearish (HLHLH) Bat patterns with full four-ratio Fibonacci validation (XAB, ABC, BCD, and XAD)

-- Identifies both Bullish (LHLHL) and Bearish (HLHLH) Bat patterns with full four-ratio Fibonacci validation (XAB, ABC, BCD, and XAD) 6-Column Dashboard -- Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Pattern, Age, and one-click Chart navigation

-- Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Pattern, Age, and one-click Chart navigation Multi-Symbol Scanning -- Monitor up to 20 instruments simultaneously (forex, metals, crypto, indices)

-- Monitor up to 20 instruments simultaneously (forex, metals, crypto, indices) Multi-Timeframe Coverage -- Scan M1 through Monthly (9 timeframes, individually toggleable)

-- Scan M1 through Monthly (9 timeframes, individually toggleable) Non-Repainting Signals -- Patterns are based on confirmed swing pivots with right-bar validation

-- Patterns are based on confirmed swing pivots with right-bar validation Yellow Triangle Fill -- Completed patterns are drawn with three filled yellow triangles (XAB, ABC, BCD) and labeled X/A/B/C/D points

-- Completed patterns are drawn with three filled yellow triangles (XAB, ABC, BCD) and labeled X/A/B/C/D points 4-Channel Alerts -- Popup, sound, email, and push notifications with pattern details

-- Popup, sound, email, and push notifications with pattern details Configurable Fibonacci Ranges -- Adjust XAB, ABC, BCD ranges and XAD tolerance to match your trading style

The indicator handles all the geometric analysis automatically. You configure your symbols, preferred timeframes, and Fibonacci tolerance ranges, and the dashboard does the rest -- scanning, measuring, validating, and alerting in real time.

Download the free demo or purchase the full version:

Figure 4. The 6-column dashboard shows every detected Bat pattern across all monitored symbols and timeframes.





7. How the Detection Engine Works

The detection engine operates in three stages on every new bar: pivot identification, pattern construction, and Fibonacci validation.

Stage 1: Pivot Identification

The engine first identifies confirmed swing highs and swing lows across the price history. A swing high is a bar whose high is greater than the highs of a specified number of bars to its left and to its right. Similarly, a swing low is a bar whose low is lower than the lows of bars on both sides.

The key parameters are Pivot Left Bars and Pivot Right Bars , both defaulting to 5. This means a swing high requires 5 bars with lower highs on both the left and right sides before it is confirmed. This right-side confirmation is what makes the signals non-repainting -- a pivot cannot be identified until enough future bars have confirmed it.

Stage 2: Pattern Construction

Once pivots are identified, the engine searches for valid five-point alternating sequences:

For Bullish Bat : it looks for a Low (X), then a subsequent High (A), then a Low (B) that is above X, then a High (C) that is lower than A, then a Low (D) that is above X. This LHLHL sequence ensures the correct Bat geometry where the pattern has not violated the X level.

For Bearish Bat: it looks for a High (X), then a subsequent Low (A), then a High (B) that is below X, then a Low (C) that is higher than A, then a High (D) that is below X. This HLHLH sequence mirrors the bullish structure.

The engine scans up to 500 bars of history (configurable via Max History Bars ) to find the most recent valid pattern for each symbol-timeframe combination.

Stage 3: Four-Ratio Fibonacci Validation

Every candidate pattern is validated against all four Fibonacci ratio criteria:

Calculate XAB retracement: |B - A| / |A - X| -- must fall within [0.382, 0.50] Calculate ABC retracement: |C - B| / |B - A| -- must fall within [0.382, 0.886] Calculate BCD extension: |D - C| / |C - B| -- must fall within [1.618, 2.618] Calculate XAD retracement: |D - X| / |A - X| -- must equal 0.886 within plus or minus 5% tolerance (effective range: 0.8417 to 0.9303)

Only patterns that pass all four ratio checks are displayed on the dashboard. This rigorous four-gate validation ensures that every signal represents a geometrically valid Bat harmonic structure -- not just any random five-point zigzag in price.

Non-Repainting Guarantee

The indicator evaluates only confirmed pivots -- pivots where the required number of right-side bars have already formed. Because the D point must be a confirmed pivot (with Pivot Right Bars bars to its right), the signal cannot appear until the pattern is fully confirmed. Once displayed, it never changes or disappears.

8. The 6-Column Dashboard

The dashboard presents all detected Bat patterns in a compact, scrollable table with six columns:

Column Content Description Symbol e.g., EURUSD The instrument where the pattern was detected Timeframe e.g., H1, M15 The chart timeframe of the pattern Direction Bullish / Bearish Green for Bullish (BUY at D), Red for Bearish (SELL at D) Pattern Bat The pattern type Age e.g., 3 Number of bars since the pattern completed Chart Click to navigate Opens the corresponding chart for visual confirmation

The dashboard displays in a separate indicator window below your main chart. It supports scrolling when there are more signals than visible rows (configurable, default 12 rows). Each row is color-coded by direction -- green background tint for Bullish, red for Bearish -- making it easy to scan for the type of setup you want.

Clicking the Chart column on any row switches your main chart to that symbol and timeframe, where the full Bat pattern is drawn with three yellow triangle fills (XAB, ABC, and BCD), X/A/B/C/D labels, and a BUY ENTRY or SELL ENTRY arrow at the D point. The three triangles visually decompose the five-point structure into its component parts, making it easy to see the geometric relationships at a glance.

The Age column tells you how fresh each signal is. An age of 1 means the pattern just completed on the most recent confirmed bar. Higher ages indicate older patterns that may still be valid if price has not moved significantly from the D point.

Figure 5. The indicator draws three yellow-filled triangles (XAB, ABC, BCD), labels each swing point, and places BUY/SELL arrows at point D.





9. 4-Channel Alert System

The Bat Harmonic Dashboard supports four independent alert channels, any combination of which can be enabled simultaneously:

Channel Parameter Default Description Popup Enable Popup Alerts ON Standard MetaTrader popup dialog Sound Enable Sound Alerts ON Plays a WAV file (default: alert2.wav) Email Enable Email Alerts OFF Sends to the email configured in MT4/MT5 settings Push Enable Push Notifications ON Sends to MetaTrader mobile app

Alert Message Format:

When a new Bat pattern is detected, the alert message includes the essential details:

Bat Harmonic Dashboard: EURUSD BULLISH BAT ( BUY) pattern on H1

The message tells you the symbol, pattern direction (Bullish or Bearish), the trading action (BUY or SELL), and the timeframe. This gives you enough information to immediately pull up the chart and evaluate the setup.

Alerts fire only once per pattern per symbol-timeframe combination to prevent duplicate notifications. The alert title is configurable via the Alert Title parameter, which defaults to "Bat Harmonic Dashboard".

For email and push notifications to work, you need to configure the respective settings in your MetaTrader terminal options (Tools > Options > Notifications for push, Tools > Options > Email for email).

10. Practical Trading Workflow

Here is a systematic six-step workflow for trading with the Bat Harmonic Dashboard:

Step 1: Setup

Configure the indicator with your preferred symbols (up to 20) and enable the timeframes you trade. Set your Fibonacci ranges based on how strict you want pattern validation to be. Pay particular attention to the XAD tolerance -- the default 5% works well for most instruments, but you may want to tighten it to 3% for higher-quality signals or widen it to 8% for more pattern detection on volatile instruments like crypto.

Step 2: Scan

Let the dashboard run. It continuously monitors all symbol-timeframe combinations and populates the table with every valid Bat pattern it detects. Fresh patterns appear with low Age values. The four-ratio validation ensures that every pattern in the table is a geometrically valid Bat, not just a five-point zigzag.

Step 3: Validate the Fibonacci Ratios

When a new pattern appears (Age = 1 or 2), note the direction. Bullish Bat patterns indicate a BUY opportunity at the D point. Bearish Bat patterns indicate a SELL opportunity. The dashboard has already validated all four Fibonacci ratios (XAB, ABC, BCD, and XAD), but you can click through to the chart to visually confirm the structure and check which end of the ratio ranges the pattern falls on.

Step 4: Confirm on Chart

Click the Chart column to open the corresponding chart. Verify that the three yellow triangles and five labeled points (X, A, B, C, D) form a clean Bat structure. Check that the X-A-B-C-D sequence follows the correct alternating pattern. Look for additional confluence -- does the D point align with a support/resistance level, a round number, a moving average, or a higher-timeframe structure?

Step 5: Enter the Trade

If the pattern passes your visual confirmation:

For a Bullish Bat (BUY) : Enter long near the D point. Place your stop loss below X by a buffer (e.g., 1x ATR below X). Set take profit at the B level initially, with an extended target at the A level. The tight distance from D to X gives the Bat excellent risk-to-reward characteristics.

: Enter long near the D point. Place your stop loss below X by a buffer (e.g., 1x ATR below X). Set take profit at the B level initially, with an extended target at the A level. The tight distance from D to X gives the Bat excellent risk-to-reward characteristics. For a Bearish Bat (SELL): Enter short near the D point. Place your stop loss above X by a buffer. Set take profit at the B level or the A level, depending on your risk-reward preference.

Step 6: Manage the Position

Monitor the trade. Bat patterns, because of the deep 88.6% XAD retracement, often produce sharp reversals from the D point. Consider moving your stop to breakeven once price has moved in your favor by 1R (one times your initial risk). The natural targets at B and A provide logical levels for scaling out of the position.

Figure 6. From setup to trade management -- a systematic workflow using the Bat Harmonic Dashboard.





11. Real Trade Examples

The following examples are taken from live charts with the Bat Harmonic Dashboard active. Each screenshot shows the completed pattern with three yellow triangle fills, X/A/B/C/D labels, and the dashboard running in the indicator window.

SOLUSD M5 -- Bullish Bat

Solana on the M5 timeframe produced a compact bullish Bat pattern suitable for crypto scalping. The X point formed at a swing low near 84.76, with A rising to approximately 87.34. B retraced to around 86.31, then C pushed higher to 86.83, and D completed at a swing low near 84.76 -- right at the 88.6% XAD retracement level. The BUY ENTRY arrow appeared at D, and the three yellow triangles (XAB, ABC, BCD) clearly outlined the five-point Bat structure. The dashboard row showed SOLUSD on M5 with Bullish direction, confirming the automated detection.





ETHUSD M30 -- Bullish Bat

Ethereum on the M30 chart displayed a clean bullish Bat with well-defined swing points. X formed at a swing low around 1927, A reached a swing high near 2097, B pulled back to approximately 1989, C rose to around 2061, and D completed at a swing low near 1917. The 88.6% XAD retracement placed D just below the X level in absolute terms, validating the Bat structure. The yellow triangles spanned a wide price range, making the pattern visually prominent on the chart. The BUY ENTRY signal at D offered a long entry after the measured harmonic completion.





EURUSD M15 -- Bullish Bat

A classic forex Bat pattern formed on EURUSD M15. The X point established at a swing low around 1.1580, A climbed to approximately 1.1625, B retraced to about 1.1592, C reached around 1.1615, and D completed at a swing low near 1.1580. The tight price range meant the three yellow triangles were compact but clearly defined. The XAB retracement measured within the 38.2%-50% window, and the critical XAD ratio fell within the 88.6% tolerance band. The BUY ENTRY arrow at D marked a textbook Bat completion on the most liquid forex pair, with the dashboard displaying EURUSD among multiple symbol rows.





GBPUSD M5 -- Bearish Bat

Cable on the M5 timeframe showed a bearish Bat signaling a fast-timeframe reversal opportunity. X formed at a swing high near 1.3413, A dropped to a swing low around 1.3298, B retraced upward to approximately 1.3340, C pulled back to about 1.3295, and D completed at a swing high near 1.3389. The D point sat below X, satisfying the bearish Bat structural requirement. The SELL ENTRY arrow at D confirmed the short opportunity. The three yellow triangles outlined the HLHLH sequence clearly, and the dashboard displayed the GBPUSD M5 row with Bearish direction in red.





USDCAD H1 -- Bearish Bat

USDCAD on the hourly chart formed a bearish Bat suitable for intraday swing trading. X was identified at a swing high near 1.3713, A at a swing low around 1.3630, B at a swing high approximately 1.3685, C at a swing low near 1.3641, and D completed at a swing high around 1.3712. The XAD retracement measured close to 88.6%, placing D just below X as required for a valid bearish Bat. The SELL ENTRY at D offered a reversal trade at a Fibonacci-defined resistance zone. The dashboard showed USDCAD alongside other symbols, demonstrating the multi-symbol scanning across the H1 timeframe.





USDJPY H4 -- Bearish Bat

The yen pair on the H4 chart produced a large-scale bearish Bat spanning a significant price range. X formed at a swing high near 158.97, A dropped to a swing low around 152.36, B retraced to approximately 155.71, C pulled back to about 153.20, and D completed at a swing high near 158.22. The SELL ENTRY at D represented a major swing reversal opportunity. The three yellow triangles covered a wide area of the chart due to the large pip range between X and A. The XAD retracement of approximately 88.6% placed D close to but below the X high, and the dashboard captured this H4 setup alongside other timeframe detections.





XAUUSD H1 -- Bullish Bat

Gold on the hourly chart displayed a bullish Bat with the five-point structure forming over several days of price action. X established at a swing low near 5092, A surged to a swing high around 5388, B retraced to approximately 5190, C rose to about 5355, and D completed at a swing low near 5092. The BUY ENTRY at D coincided almost exactly with the X level, reflecting the deep 88.6% XAD retracement characteristic of the Bat. The three yellow triangles were prominently visible on the gold chart, and the pattern offered a long entry at a Fibonacci-validated support zone with a stop loss just below the X point.





XAGUSD M30 -- Bullish Bat

Silver on the M30 timeframe formed a wide bullish Bat covering a substantial price range. X was identified at a swing low near 78.61, A reached a swing high around 91.48, B retraced to approximately 86.11, C climbed to about 90.40, and D completed at a swing low near 80.77. The large distance between X and A produced visually striking yellow triangles across the chart. The XAB ratio fell within the 38.2%-50% band, and the XAD retracement placed D at the 88.6% level of the XA leg. The BUY ENTRY at D offered a long opportunity on silver with the stop below X and targets at B and A levels.





US500 M5 -- Bullish Bat

The S&P 500 index on the M5 chart produced a compact bullish Bat suitable for index scalping. X formed at a swing low near 6777, A at a swing high around 6840, B retraced to approximately 6795, C rose to about 6824, and D completed at a swing low near 6777. The tight range of the index movement meant the three yellow triangles were contained within a narrow band, but the four Fibonacci ratios all validated correctly. The BUY ENTRY at D signaled a long entry on the index at a Fibonacci-defined support, and the dashboard showed the US500 row alongside forex and metals patterns.





BTCUSD H4 -- Bullish Bat

Bitcoin on the H4 chart formed a large bullish Bat spanning thousands of points in price. X was established at a swing low near 65,535, A surged to a swing high around 69,854, B retraced to approximately 66,494, C rose back to about 69,854, and D completed at a swing low near 63,575. The massive price range between X and A produced three prominent yellow triangles that dominated the chart. The BUY ENTRY at D represented a higher-timeframe long opportunity on Bitcoin at the 88.6% XAD retracement of the major XA impulse. The dashboard captured this H4 setup, demonstrating the indicator's ability to detect Bat patterns across crypto assets on swing trading timeframes.





12. Pivot & Fibonacci Tuning Guide

The Bat Harmonic Dashboard provides several parameters for fine-tuning pattern detection to match your trading style and the instruments you trade.

Pivot Sensitivity

Parameter Default Effect of Increase Effect of Decrease Pivot Left Bars 5 Requires more bars before the pivot, finds major swings only Finds minor swings, more patterns but lower quality Pivot Right Bars 5 More confirmation bars needed, fewer but more reliable patterns Faster pattern detection, more patterns but higher false-positive risk

For scalping on M1-M5, consider reducing pivot bars to 3-4 for faster pattern detection. For swing trading on H4-D1, the default 5 or even 7-8 gives higher-quality patterns based on significant swing points.

Bat-Specific Fibonacci Range Tuning

Trading Style XAB Range ABC Range BCD Range XAD Tolerance Patterns Strict (fewer, higher-quality) 0.40 - 0.48 0.50 - 0.786 1.80 - 2.40 3% Few, high quality Default (balanced) 0.382 - 0.50 0.382 - 0.886 1.618 - 2.618 5% Balanced Relaxed (more patterns) 0.35 - 0.55 0.30 - 0.90 1.50 - 3.0 8% Many, wider net

Strict settings tighten all four Fibonacci ranges and reduce the XAD tolerance to just 3%. This filters for near-textbook Bat patterns where the ratios closely match Scott Carney's original specifications. You will see fewer signals, but each one is a high-confidence harmonic structure. Use this approach for major forex pairs on higher timeframes where price behavior tends to be more geometrically precise.

Default settings cover the standard harmonic trading ranges and work well across most instruments and timeframes. The 5% XAD tolerance (effective range 0.8417 to 0.9303) accommodates the natural imprecision of real markets while still requiring that D falls within a meaningful proximity of the 88.6% level. This is recommended for most traders starting out with the indicator.

Relaxed settings cast a wider net. You will see more patterns, but some will be at the edges of what would be considered valid Bat geometry. Use this when scanning instruments with irregular price behavior (crypto assets, exotic currency pairs) where patterns tend to be less geometrically precise. The wider XAD tolerance of 8% (effective range 0.8151 to 0.9569) allows D points that are further from the ideal 88.6% level.

Max History Bars

The Max History Bars parameter (default: 500) controls how far back the indicator looks for pivots. Reducing this value speeds up calculation but may miss larger patterns that span many bars. Increasing it to 1000 or more allows detection of major swing patterns on higher timeframes but increases computation time. For most trading scenarios, 500 bars provides sufficient lookback depth to capture Bat patterns across all enabled timeframes.

Figure 7. Pivot points require confirmation bars on each side, ensuring patterns are based on confirmed swings rather than noise.





13. Parameter Reference

Dashboard Settings

Parameter Default Description Symbols EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY Comma-separated list of symbols to monitor (up to 20) Symbol Prefix (empty) Broker prefix, e.g., "x" for xEURUSD Symbol Suffix (empty) Broker suffix, e.g., ".pro" for EURUSD.pro Enable M1 false Toggle M1 timeframe scanning Enable M5 true Toggle M5 timeframe scanning Enable M15 true Toggle M15 timeframe scanning Enable M30 true Toggle M30 timeframe scanning Enable H1 true Toggle H1 timeframe scanning Enable H4 true Toggle H4 timeframe scanning Enable D1 true Toggle D1 timeframe scanning Enable W1 true Toggle W1 timeframe scanning Enable MN false Toggle Monthly timeframe scanning Visible Rows 12 Number of rows displayed in the dashboard

Bat Pattern Settings

Parameter Default Description Pivot Left Bars 5 Number of bars to the left for swing detection Pivot Right Bars 5 Number of bars to the right for confirmation XAB Min Retracement 0.382 Minimum XAB retracement ratio (B retraces at least 38.2% of XA) XAB Max Retracement 0.50 Maximum XAB retracement ratio (B retraces at most 50% of XA) ABC Min Retracement 0.382 Minimum ABC retracement ratio (C retraces at least 38.2% of AB) ABC Max Retracement 0.886 Maximum ABC retracement ratio (C retraces at most 88.6% of AB) BCD Min Extension 1.618 Minimum BCD extension ratio (D extends at least 161.8% of BC) BCD Max Extension 2.618 Maximum BCD extension ratio (D extends at most 261.8% of BC) XAD Ratio 0.886 Target XAD retracement ratio (the defining Bat ratio) XAD Tolerance 0.05 Tolerance for XAD ratio (5% means valid range is 0.8417-0.9303) Max History Bars 500 Number of historical bars to scan per symbol-timeframe

Chart Display Settings

Parameter Default Description Show Bat Pattern true Draw the pattern overlay on chart Show BUY/SELL Arrows true Display entry arrows at point D Show Pattern Labels true Display X, A, B, C, D text labels Bullish Pattern Color Lime Color for bullish (BUY) patterns Bearish Pattern Color Red Color for bearish (SELL) patterns Pattern Fill Color Yellow Color for the triangle fills Pattern Line Color Black Color for the X-A-B-C-D connecting lines Arrow Size 4 Size of entry arrows (1-5) Arrow Gap (ATR mult.) 0.8 Distance of arrow from price (ATR multiplier)

Alert Settings

Parameter Default Description Alert Title "Bat Harmonic Dashboard" Title for alert messages Enable Popup Alerts true Show MetaTrader popup dialog Enable Sound Alerts true Play alert sound Sound File alert2.wav WAV file for sound alerts Enable Email Alerts false Send email notification Enable Push Notifications true Send mobile push notification

14. Conclusion

The Bat harmonic pattern is one of the most mathematically precise structures in technical analysis. Its effectiveness comes from the convergence of four Fibonacci ratio relationships -- XAB, ABC, BCD, and the defining XAD retracement at 88.6% -- that together identify high-probability reversal zones with tightly defined risk parameters. The 88.6% XAD level, the square root of 0.786, places the D-point completion zone deep enough to capture nearly the full extent of the initial XA impulse while preserving the structural integrity of the pattern. This creates entries with excellent risk-to-reward characteristics: the stop loss sits just beyond X, and the targets at B and A levels offer multiple reward multiples.

The challenge has always been operational. Identifying five-point XABCD patterns that simultaneously satisfy four Fibonacci conditions across a full watchlist of 20 symbols and nine timeframes requires continuous measurement and validation that exceeds what any manual scanning process can deliver. The cognitive load of tracking five swing points and four ratio checks per chart, multiplied by 180 chart combinations, makes comprehensive Bat pattern scanning humanly impossible to do consistently.

The Bat Harmonic Dashboard automates this entire process. It identifies confirmed swing pivots, constructs five-point Bat pattern candidates in both bullish (LHLHL) and bearish (HLHLH) orientations, validates them against four configurable Fibonacci ranges with tolerance adjustment, and presents every valid pattern in a clean six-column dashboard with real-time alerts across four channels. The non-repainting design ensures that every signal is based on confirmed price structure, and the three yellow triangle fills make pattern identification immediate and intuitive.

Whether you trade forex, metals, crypto, or indices -- and whether you scalp on M5 or swing trade on the Daily -- the dashboard adapts to your watchlist and timeframe preferences. Configure it once, and let it scan continuously while you focus on evaluating setups and managing trades.

Try the free demo or get the full version on the MQL5 Market: