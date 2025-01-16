⚡️Day Trading with IQ FX Gann Levels Just got Easier!





🎉Yes! We finally did it!! 🎉



We have been working on it since last year. Even though a few calculations created a roadblock for us, but overcoming it was an achievement in itself!

Here we bring you the advanced version of this 'all-in-one' IQ FX Gann Level indicator for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. All the complex Gann time cycle calculations are done by the improvised algorithm of the indicator. Taking successful trades is the only thing left for us to do here! Cheers! 🍻

What’s new?

✔ Simplified the Gann support and resistance levels for day trading & scalping.

✔ No more guesswork, accurate support/resistance levels for easier trade entry and exit.

✔ Contact us via mql5 direct message after your purchase to receive the FREE manual PDF.

Supported Symbols:



The indicator has been designed to work with high precision only on the following major and minor pairs:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, URGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURCAD, EURAUD, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, NZDJPY, NZDCHF.

Supported Timeframes:



The indicator shows high accuracy on the 1-minute, 5-minute, 15-minute, and 30-minute charts.

Applicable Timeframe:



The indicator works best on 5M to Hourly charts only.



Don’t miss out on the chance to enhance your trading with this powerful tool.

⏬ Get them here ⏬



✅ MT4 Download Link

✅ MT5 Download Link





⬆️ Check out the video on how it works!

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Stop relying on guesswork—trade smarter with the IQ FX Gann Level indicator! 🚀 .

Happy trading! 😎





Disclaimer: Trading involves financial risk. Know all the risks before investing. Read all the Terms & conditions of each of the product pages before purchasing indicators.



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