Pound sterling: temporary stability or calm before the storm?

The British pound has shown remarkable resilience in recent days, holding its ground against the euro despite a global decline in risk appetite and a sharp rise in energy prices. However, leading financial analysts from ING and Rabobank warn that this lull may be temporary, and fundamental and political factors are preparing the ground for a weakening of the British currency.





ING: Correction of positions and the inevitable fall

Analysts at Dutch bank ING point out that the recent strength of the pound is largely due to technical factors rather than a fundamental improvement in the economic outlook. In their opinion, sterling has benefited from a large-scale adjustment of positions in the market. During the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, traders actively closed short positions in the pound (betting on its fall) and at the same time opened long positions in the euro.





"As this imbalance resolves, the pound, according to our forecasts, will face more serious obstacles," ING said in a report.





Despite the current stability, the bank maintains a bearish outlook. ING believes that fundamental factors such as economic challenges and the UK's large debt burden will eventually take over. Analysts expect the GBP/EUR pair (pound to euro) to decline at least to the level of 1.1360.





Rabobank: Political uncertainty as the main risk

Rabobank shares a similar point of view, although their analysis is more focused on the political risks hanging over the UK. The bank predicts that in the future, from one to three months, the EUR/GBP (euro to pound) exchange rate will trade near the 0.87 mark, which also implies a weakening of sterling.





According to Rabobank, internal political instability may become a key factor of pressure on the pound. Analysts warn that the Labor Party's poor results in the upcoming elections could increase pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and potentially lead to a leadership change in the Conservative Party.





Such political turbulence is causing concern for investors, especially in the context of the UK's significant government debt. "Markets may react sharply to any shift towards a more expansionary fiscal policy," Rabobank said. Any hints of increased government spending without clear sources of funding could undermine confidence in the British economy and, as a result, in its currency.





For this reason, the bank predicts that the EUR/GBP pair may show gradual growth in the second half of the year, as political uncertainty will put increasing pressure on the pound.





Conclusion

Although the pound sterling has managed to withstand recent market turmoil, the consensus among analysts is that its long-term prospects remain questionable. The short-term stability caused by the technical correction in the market masks deeper fundamental and political risks.





On the one hand, the UK economy is struggling with the effects of high inflation and a growing debt burden. On the other hand, political uncertainty looms on the horizon related to the upcoming elections and a possible change of political course.





Investors and traders will closely monitor the macroeconomic data from the UK and political news. If ING and Rabobank's forecasts come true, the current levels of the pound may prove to be a good point to open short positions in anticipation of its further weakening against the euro in the second half of the year. The stability of the pound is being seriously tested, and the coming months will show whether this was a temporary strengthening or the beginning of a new, more difficult period for the British currency.