CRUDE OIL (#WTI): Bullish Accumulation 🛢





I see a strong bullish pattern on 📈WTI Crude Oil on a 4h time frame.





The price is currently testing the neckline of an ascending triangle pattern

- a bullish accumulation pattern.





Its breakout and a 4h candle close above 78.05 level

will provide a strong signal to buy.





With a high probability, the price will continue rising then and reach at least 80.0 level.

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4H time frame





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