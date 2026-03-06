CRUDE OIL (#WTI): Bullish Accumulation 🛢
I see a strong bullish pattern on 📈WTI Crude Oil on a 4h time frame.
The price is currently testing the neckline of an ascending triangle pattern
- a bullish accumulation pattern.
Its breakout and a 4h candle close above 78.05 level
will provide a strong signal to buy.
With a high probability, the price will continue rising then and reach at least 80.0 level.
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4H time frame
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