Analytics & Forecasts

CRUDE OIL (#WTI): Bullish Accumulation

6 March 2026, 10:05
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
131

CRUDE OIL (#WTI): Bullish Accumulation 🛢


I see a strong bullish pattern on 📈WTI Crude Oil on a 4h time frame.


The price is currently testing the neckline of an ascending triangle pattern

- a bullish accumulation pattern.


Its breakout and a 4h candle close above 78.05 level

will provide a strong signal to buy.


With a high probability, the price will continue rising then and reach at least 80.0 level.

—————————

4H time frame


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#WTI, crude oil