☑ Pure USD & Euro Index - Genuine Trading Strategy

A mathematically-genuine index that reveals the real currency pulse
— designed for traders who demand a true trend.
Why UEX Matters
Traditional indicators often rely on a single currency pair and therefore tell only part of the story.
UEX takes a different approach: it constructs two synchronized indices — USDX and EURX —
— by aggregating closing prices across all major currencies as needed.
The result is a transparent measurement of real currency strength and weakness, free from single-pair bias.
Special launch offer
For a limited time, the first 100 purchasers will receive a complimentary Expert Advisor that integrates with UEX
— delivered within 8 days of purchase.
This EA automates signal handling and trade management to streamline your workflow.
What You See
- UEX displays synchronized index charts that show when the U.S. Dollar is truly dominant,
- when the Euro pushes back, and
- when the balance between them changes
- — often before these moves clearly appear on conventional pair charts.
- Clear directional context beyond EURUSD
- Signal confirmation for trend changes
- Noise filtering to reduce false entries
- Compatible with manual trading and automated systems.
Click the image to enlarge.
Colors :
- Blue - USD index value against the Euro.
- Red - Fast moving average of the index value.
- Orange - Slow moving average of the index value.
- White - Main trend in the index.
How It Helps Your Trading
Use UEX as a confirmation layer. Align your entries with the real inter-market flow and avoid signals driven by ephemeral fluctuations. Traders gain:
- Earlier identification of genuine trend shifts
- Higher confidence in trade direction
- Reduced exposure to fake cross signals in ranging markets
Recommended Setup
For best results use UEX on EURUSD and USDCHF with timeframe H1. The indicator requires the following symbol data available in your Market Watch:
EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURSEK, EURCHF
Note: For live operation we recommend using live charts and full symbol history in your platform.
- Default option input parameter
- UEX - Pure USD & Euro Index
Please read the product description for an overview of this product.
- The first step UEX takes when installed on a chart is to refresh the data and
match the time of each bar to all currency pairs required to calculate the USD and Euro indices.
- It only takes a few seconds when you first install the indicator on the chart, or when you change the time frame.
- The best time frame is H1 with a data reading interval of every 5 minutes (optional).
UEX — Pure USD & Euro Index
Because the truth of the market begins with its currencies.