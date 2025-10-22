☑ Pure USD & Euro Index - Genuine Trading Strategy

UEX — Pure USD & Euro Index A mathematically- genuine index that reveals the real currency pulse

— designed for traders who demand a true trend.

Why UEX Matters

Traditional indicators often rely on a single currency pair and therefore tell only part of the story.

UEX takes a different approach: it constructs two synchronized indices — USDX and EURX —

— by aggregating closing prices across all major currencies as needed.



The result is a transparent measurement of real currency strength and weakness , free from single-pair bias.

Special launch offer



For a limited time, the first 100 purchasers will receive a complimentary Expert Advisor that integrates with UEX

— delivered within 8 days of purchase.

This EA automates signal handling and trade management to streamline your workflow.



* Click the image to enlarge.



What You See

UEX displays synchronized index charts that show when the U.S. Dollar is truly dominant, when the Euro pushes back, and when the balance between them changes — often before these moves clearly appear on conventional pair charts.

Clear directional context beyond EURUSD

Signal confirmation for trend changes

Noise filtering to reduce false entries

Compatible with manual trading and automated systems .



Click the image to enlarge .







Colors :



Blue - USD index value against the Euro. Red - Fast moving average of the index value. Orange - Slow moving average of the index value. White - Main trend in the index. You can change the color according to your needs through the input option parameters :







and . Colors :

How It Helps Your Trading

Use UEX as a confirmation layer. Align your entries with the real inter-market flow and avoid signals driven by ephemeral fluctuations. Traders gain:

Earlier identification of genuine trend shifts

Higher confidence in trade direction

Reduced exposure to fake cross signals in ranging markets

Recommended Setup

For best results use UEX on EURUSD and USDCHF with timeframe H1. The indicator requires the following symbol data available in your Market Watch:

EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURSEK, EURCHF

Note: For live operation we recommend using live charts and full symbol history in your platform.

Default option input parameter



UEX - Pure USD & Euro Index

Please read the product description for an overview of this product.









- The first step UEX takes when installed on a chart is to refresh the data and

match the time of each bar to all currency pairs required to calculate the USD and Euro indices.

- It only takes a few seconds when you first install the indicator on the chart, or when you change the time frame.

- The best time frame is H1 with a data reading interval of every 5 minutes (optional).



