☑ Pure USD & Euro Index - Genuine Trading Strategy
Trading Strategies

☑ Pure USD & Euro Index - Genuine Trading Strategy

22 October 2025, 08:18
Yohana Parmi
Yohana Parmi
0
338

UEXPure USD & Euro Index

A mathematically-genuine index that reveals the real currency pulse
— designed for traders who demand a true trend.

Why UEX Matters

Traditional indicators often rely on a single currency pair and therefore tell only part of the story.
UEX takes a different approach: it constructs two synchronized indicesUSDX and EURX
— by aggregating closing prices across all major currencies as needed.

The result is a transparent measurement of real currency strength and weakness, free from single-pair bias.

Special launch offer

For a limited time, the first 100 purchasers will receive a complimentary Expert Advisor that integrates with UEX 
— delivered within 8 days of purchase.
This EA automates signal handling and trade management to streamline your workflow.

UEX - Push Notification
* Click the image to enlarge.

What You See

  1. UEX displays synchronized index charts that show when the U.S. Dollar is truly dominant,
  2. when the Euro pushes back, and
  3. when the balance between them changes
  4. — often before these moves clearly appear on conventional pair charts.

  • Clear directional context beyond EURUSD
  • Signal confirmation for trend changes
  • Noise filtering to reduce false entries
  • Compatible with manual trading and automated systems.

    Click the image to enlarge.
    UEX EURUSD H1
    		 UEX USDCHF H1

    Colors :

    1. Blue - USD index value against the Euro.
    2. Red - Fast moving average of the index value.
    3. Orange - Slow moving average of the index value.
    4. White - Main trend in the index.

    • You can change the color according to your needs through the input option parameters :

      UEX Change colors

How It Helps Your Trading

Use UEX as a confirmation layer. Align your entries with the real inter-market flow and avoid signals driven by ephemeral fluctuations. Traders gain:

  • Earlier identification of genuine trend shifts
  • Higher confidence in trade direction
  • Reduced exposure to fake cross signals in ranging markets

Recommended Setup

For best results use UEX on EURUSD and USDCHF with timeframe H1. The indicator requires the following symbol data available in your Market Watch:

EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURSEK, EURCHF

Note: For live operation we recommend using live charts and full symbol history in your platform.

  • Default option input parameter

  • UEX - Pure USD & Euro Index
    Please read the product description for an overview of this product.

    UEX Option: Input Parameters

  • The first step UEX takes when installed on a chart is to refresh the data and
    match the time of each bar to all currency pairs required to calculate the USD and Euro indices.
    - It only takes a few seconds when you first install the indicator on the chart, or when you change the time frame.
    - The best time frame is H1 with a data reading interval of every 5 minutes (optional).


UEX — Pure USD & Euro Index
Because the truth of the market begins with its currencies.


#support, resistance, breakout, Trend, index, USDX, a2sr, EURX