Development Cooperation Funds

Hello Investors

I do not promise you GROWTH 70%-100% per month, but I promise not to lose your money

and steadily increase your equity!

There is no 100% winning trades. Know that there will be profitable and losing trades. The

most important thing is a positive result in the end of the month.

About my trading strategies:

-Trade is conducted manually, by my own strategy. According to this strategy, I trade for 7

years. The average yield of 10%-15% per month.

- Do not martingale or grid. Some of the most dangerous methods. Always there recoilless

price movements. People increase the losing positions, trying to win. They see their account

evaporate before our eyes, and in the end they lose all their money. I do not use it in my

trade. We have come to the market to sell and make money. Market- is not a casino! We-

traders, not gamblers.

- Advisors, robots, assistants and other rubbish do not use! All the decisions I make myself.

About trading strategies

- The duration of the transaction: from 1 hour to 1 days

- Working graphs H1-D1. - No price averaging (up to 2 positions on the same currency pair).

The best solution, if we are not right - to close the deal and find a new one! Sometimes, when

I see that the market is manipulated, then I can add one position. But this happens very

rarely. Usually there is only one transaction.

- Transactions are closed on TAKEPROFIT or STOPLOSS. If the trade scenario changes (leave

some news begins flat, and so on.), The transaction closed at the market.

- Minimum deposit 100 $ = 0.01 lot. I recommend $ 500, so that the signal has paid off and

brought a profit.I reduced the risks.

-Working drawdown 2-5%. The maximum drawdown on the account of 15%

Investors track Dragon Family Fund DM:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/350304

I am trading on the cents account of exness because I do not have big capital

And in particular it does not affect my trade mentality

I will try to trade well to be able to bring profits to investors

May investors support me with a small amount of capital so that I can trade well

Thanks investors

Best regards,Tam

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/350304











