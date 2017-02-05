OandaX Orderbook Chart Multi Version

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Here is multihistogram version of OandaX Orderbook Chart indicator.
It can do all things base indicator can do. You can browse histogram history or show the latest, make you histograms cumulative and so on.
But instead of one picture you can draw any count you wish.
It allows you to see the orderbook and positions movement dynamic.
Enjoy.
P.S. It took me 30 minutes to make this indicator from base indicator. So It's really no so difficult to write your own cool indicators based on OandaX that show you exactly what you want.
It can do all things base indicator can do. You can browse histogram history or show the latest, make you histograms cumulative and so on.
But instead of one picture you can draw any count you wish.
It allows you to see the orderbook and positions movement dynamic.
Enjoy.
P.S. It took me 30 minutes to make this indicator from base indicator. So It's really no so difficult to write your own cool indicators based on OandaX that show you exactly what you want.
Files: