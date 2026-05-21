[TLV]: Timings at Market Highs and Lows Price Extremes, Exhaustion, and Timing Reactions

One of the most important observations inside TLV (Time Language VISTmany):

👉 market highs and lows are abnormal price zones.

That is why: timing reactions at extremes are often very different from “normal” market behavior.



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Core Idea

When the market is:

at a high,

or at a low,

price is often already in:

👉 an exhaustion state.

But this does not necessarily mean:

the market will immediately reverse,

or instantly continue the movement.

Very often:

👉 the market first tests liquidity structures,

and only afterward decides the next direction.











Situation #1

Buy Timing at a Market High

At first glance this looks strange.

Price is already high. The daily high has been updated. And suddenly:

👉 a Buy timing appears.



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What Often Happens

Very often the market:

creates a small upward impulse,

updates the local high,

then returns to the first lower p(p),

and only afterward:

either continues higher,

or starts reversing.







Why This Is Important

The first lower p(p):

👉 becomes a structural test zone.

This is where the market often:

tests liquidity,

checks buyer strength,

evaluates continuation potential.







Two Main Scenarios

Scenario 1

Timing Fully Executes

After the test:

price holds above p(p),

liquidity remains active,

and the movement continues upward.

In this case:

👉 the timing zone is considered fully executed.









Scenario 2

Test → Reversal

After the test:

the structure fails,

the impulse weakens,

exhaustion increases.

Then:

👉 price tests the timing activation zone

and moves downward.

Especially:

if the previous rally was overheated,

or nearby sell timing structures exist.







Situation #2

Sell Timing at a Market High

Now let us examine a more complex situation.

Price:

already rallied strongly,

the market remains in trend,

momentum is still active,

and suddenly:

👉 a Sell timing appears.







What Most Traders Expect

Most traders immediately think:

👉 “the market will now collapse downward.”

But markets behave much more complexly.



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What Often Happens in Reality

Especially during strong uptrends:

👉 price may not fall immediately at all.

Sometimes the market:

creates only a small correction,

tests p(p),

and then continues higher.







Why This Happens

At market extremes:

liquidity becomes extremely high,

emotions intensify,

greed increases,

participants aggressively add positions.

Especially:

👉 during Momentum Clusters (spectrums).

In this situation:

sellers enter too early,

while buyers continue pushing the market upward.

The market literally:

👉 squeezes liquidity

before reversal.







The Same Happens at Market Lows

If:

the market already declined strongly,

a Buy timing appears,

or a Buy spectrum forms,

price may:

first create another downward impulse,

collect liquidity,

test p(p),

and only afterward begin moving upward.



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Highs and Lows Are Not Normal Zones

It is very important to understand:

👉 price extremes are abnormal market conditions.

That is why:

timing reactions become more complex,

liquidity behavior becomes more aggressive,

and movement structures become less linear.







Context Is More Important Than Timing

If:

the global trend remains bullish,

then even a Sell timing:

👉 may create only a short correction.

Afterward:

the market may continue moving upward again.

The same logic applies to strong downtrends:

Buy timings may create only temporary rebounds.



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p(p) Becomes Critically Important

At market extremes:

👉 price reaction to p(p) becomes the key factor.

p(p):

reveals structural strength,

liquidity balance,

and continuation probability.







TLV: The Market Is Limited by Time

Markets may have:

👉 millions of movement variations.

But:

👉 there are only 24 hours in a day.

Time itself limits:

market cycles,

liquidity phases,

participant activity,

and impulse structures.







Very Important Observation

Charts may continue moving:

almost endlessly,

24/7.

But humans:

👉 cannot trade endlessly.

Markets also:

slow down,

enter accumulation,

reduce volatility,

and change liquidity behavior.

Then:

👉 the cycle begins again.







TLV Is the Study of Time and Price

TLV (Time Language VISTmany) does not view the market as:

random chaos,

or a collection of signals.

The core idea is:

👉 studying interaction between:

time,

price,

liquidity behavior,

exhaustion,

timing structures,

and market cycles.







Core TLV Formula

Impulse = t(p) × p(p)

👉 t(p) — Time 👉 p(p) — Price

👉 The market moves when time activates price.









iVISTscalp5 indicator - Welcome to the world of time!



The system projects time, direction, and expected movement

through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). Timing-Based Market Forecasting System





