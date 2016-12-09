A winning trading strategy

The 28Pairs Currency Strength Trading System - also known as Double-GAP Strategy - is our primary trading philosophy and is based on exploiting individual currency strength and weakness.

​The principle idea is buying strength and selling weakness. This is a fundamental strategy for investors in all marketplaces. Most amateur retail traders in Forex either ignore this winning strategy or are unaware of it.



With this strategy we look at individual currencies rather than currency pairs and then buy the strong currency and sell it against the weak currency. This will give your trading a real edge.

The goal of the strategy is to find out the sentiment of the market and which pair is good to trade and which pair is not. As a trader you should know if a currency is trending, consolidating or reversing as this will give you information on how to trade. Do we look for continuation or do we look for pullback/reversal? This is THE most important information you need to trade.

Please read the full tradingsystem here and here.

Now we can continue with todays example in the next comment.





www.CurrencyStrength28.com



