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Daily AI Scalps – 2025-05-01 | USD/JPY +59 pips & Today’s FOMC Playbook
Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +59 pips (4 wins / 1 loss) from a sequence of USD/JPY shorts around the US GDP and ADP releases. The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups.
Daily Snapshot (Apr 30)
- Net Pips: +59 pips (4 W / 1 L)
- Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — short bias
- Next Catalyst: FOMC Rate Decision 🇺🇸 (03:00 JST)
Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)
|★ Rank
|Wins / Losses
|Win Rate
|Net Pips
|★★★★★
|2 / 0
|100 %
|+60
|★★★★☆
|37 / 0
|100 %
|+623
|★★★☆☆
|37 / 8
|82 %
|+431
|★★☆☆☆
|20 / 8
|71 %
|+188
|★☆☆☆☆
|1 / 3
|25 %
|-3
Previous-Day Trade Results
|Pair
|Indicator
|Time (JST)
|Plan
|Pips
|W / L
|★
|USD/JPY
|US Advance GDP (Q1)
|21:30
|Short on GDP miss
|+30
|Win
|★★★★★
|USD/JPY
|US ADP Employment (Apr)
|21:15
|Short on soft jobs data
|+18
|Win
|★★★★☆
|USD/JPY
|ISM Manufacturing PMI
|23:00
|Short on PMI contraction
|+11
|Win
|★★★☆☆
|EUR/USD
|Eurozone Flash GDP (Q1)
|18:00
|No trade — in-line
|0
|N/A
|★★★☆☆
Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy
|Time (JST)
|Indicator
|Pair
|Strategy
(5 min before / 5 s after)
|★
|Exp. Pips
|03:00
|FOMC Rate Decision
|USD/JPY
|Buy USD if statement hawkish; sell if dovish
|★★★★★
|40
|23:00
|US ISM Manufacturing PMI (Apr)
|USD/JPY
|Sell USD on sub-50 print
|★★★☆☆
|20
|10:30 (May 2)
|Australia Retail Sales (Mar)
|AUD/USD
|Buy AUD on >0.4 % m/m; sell <0 %
|★★☆☆☆
|12
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