Daily AI Scalps – 2025-05-01 | USD/JPY +59 pips & Today’s FOMC Playbook

Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +59 pips (4 wins / 1 loss) from a sequence of USD/JPY shorts around the US GDP and ADP releases. The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups.

Daily Snapshot (Apr 30)

Net Pips: +59 pips (4 W / 1 L)

+59 pips (4 W / 1 L) Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — short bias

USD/JPY — short bias Next Catalyst: FOMC Rate Decision 🇺🇸 (03:00 JST)

Cumulative Performance (since 2025-01-01)

★ Rank Wins / Losses Win Rate Net Pips ★★★★★ 2 / 0 100 % +60 ★★★★☆ 37 / 0 100 % +623 ★★★☆☆ 37 / 8 82 % +431 ★★☆☆☆ 20 / 8 71 % +188 ★☆☆☆☆ 1 / 3 25 % -3

Previous-Day Trade Results

Pair Indicator Time (JST) Plan Pips W / L ★ USD/JPY US Advance GDP (Q1) 21:30 Short on GDP miss +30 Win ★★★★★ USD/JPY US ADP Employment (Apr) 21:15 Short on soft jobs data +18 Win ★★★★☆ USD/JPY ISM Manufacturing PMI 23:00 Short on PMI contraction +11 Win ★★★☆☆ EUR/USD Eurozone Flash GDP (Q1) 18:00 No trade — in-line 0 N/A ★★★☆☆

Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy

Time (JST) Indicator Pair Strategy

(5 min before / 5 s after) ★ Exp. Pips 03:00 FOMC Rate Decision USD/JPY Buy USD if statement hawkish; sell if dovish ★★★★★ 40 23:00 US ISM Manufacturing PMI (Apr) USD/JPY Sell USD on sub-50 print ★★★☆☆ 20 10:30 (May 2) Australia Retail Sales (Mar) AUD/USD Buy AUD on >0.4 % m/m; sell <0 % ★★☆☆☆ 12

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