🎯 IMPULSE HUNTER INDICATOR

💥 Instant BUY & SELL Zones – Visual, Fast and Fully Transparent

No more guessing.

Impulse Hunter shows you exactly where the action is — with clearly marked breakout boxes, automatic TP & SL levels, and live trade suggestions.

Whether you’re a breakout scalper or a trend sniper, this tool tells you:

👉 Where to enter

👉 Where to take profit

👉 Where to exit safely

📌 Breakout logic based on price structure + volatility

based on 📌 Up to 4 Take Profits , 1 fixed Stop Loss – calculated automatically

, – calculated automatically 📌 All symbols, all timeframes

📌 Plug & trade – no optimization needed





✅ HOW IT WORKS:









When price enters a critical zone, a colored box appears:

🟦 Blue = Buy Zone

🟥 Red = Sell Zone

Each box includes:

📍 Entry Price

🎯 TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4

🔒 Stop Loss

👉 You must wait for the price to break out of the box — just like shown in the image — before entering a trade.

This confirms the impulse and avoids false signals.

📊 All levels are updated dynamically based on the latest market structure.





💡 This is what you’ll see on your screen:

Breakout Box with TP and SL levels

with TP and SL levels Clear BUY/SELL suggestions

Transparent trade panel with current setups

with current setups Fast, color-coded visual alerts (no sound needed)

📈 You act with confidence, not confusion.









🔍 FAQ – Questions You Might Have

Does it repaint?

🚫 No. Once printed, boxes and levels stay fixed. Everything is based on closed candles.

What symbols and timeframes can I use it on?

📍 All of them. But I recommend using it during London or New York sessions for stronger signals.

Can I trade directly from the box?

Yes, but only after the breakout.

Wait for the price to break the box, then enter.

How are the levels calculated?

They’re auto-generated using ADR, recent structure and volatility.

You don’t need to adjust anything.

📢 Impulse Hunter is about reading momentum visually – in real time.

🚀 If you're a visual trader who loves structure and fast reaction, this is built for you.