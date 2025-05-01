🎯 IMPULSE HUNTER INDICATOR
💥 Instant BUY & SELL Zones – Visual, Fast and Fully Transparent
No more guessing.
Impulse Hunter shows you exactly where the action is — with clearly marked breakout boxes, automatic TP & SL levels, and live trade suggestions.
Whether you’re a breakout scalper or a trend sniper, this tool tells you:
👉 Where to enter
👉 Where to take profit
👉 Where to exit safely
- 📌 Breakout logic based on price structure + volatility
- 📌 Up to 4 Take Profits, 1 fixed Stop Loss – calculated automatically
- 📌 All symbols, all timeframes
- 📌 Plug & trade – no optimization needed
✅ HOW IT WORKS:
When price enters a critical zone, a colored box appears:
- 🟦 Blue = Buy Zone
- 🟥 Red = Sell Zone
Each box includes:
📍 Entry Price
🎯 TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4
🔒 Stop Loss
👉 You must wait for the price to break out of the box — just like shown in the image — before entering a trade.
This confirms the impulse and avoids false signals.
📊 All levels are updated dynamically based on the latest market structure.
💡 This is what you’ll see on your screen:
- Breakout Box with TP and SL levels
- Clear BUY/SELL suggestions
- Transparent trade panel with current setups
- Fast, color-coded visual alerts (no sound needed)
📈 You act with confidence, not confusion.
🔍 FAQ – Questions You Might Have
Does it repaint?
🚫 No. Once printed, boxes and levels stay fixed. Everything is based on closed candles.
What symbols and timeframes can I use it on?
📍 All of them. But I recommend using it during London or New York sessions for stronger signals.
Can I trade directly from the box?
Yes, but only after the breakout.
Wait for the price to break the box, then enter.
How are the levels calculated?
They’re auto-generated using ADR, recent structure and volatility.
You don’t need to adjust anything.
📢 Impulse Hunter is about reading momentum visually – in real time.
🚀 If you're a visual trader who loves structure and fast reaction, this is built for you.
📎 Check my channel for more live examples and updates.
🔗 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor
📱 For a fast response, contact me via Tel. User: forexnewadvisor