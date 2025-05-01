🎯 IMPULSE HUNTER INDICATOR 🎯
Trading Systems

🎯 IMPULSE HUNTER INDICATOR 🎯

1 May 2025, 17:27
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Leandro Bernardez Camero
0
232

🎯 IMPULSE HUNTER INDICATOR

💥 Instant BUY & SELL Zones – Visual, Fast and Fully Transparent

No more guessing.
Impulse Hunter shows you exactly where the action is — with clearly marked breakout boxes, automatic TP & SL levels, and live trade suggestions.

Whether you’re a breakout scalper or a trend sniper, this tool tells you:
👉 Where to enter
👉 Where to take profit
👉 Where to exit safely

  • 📌 Breakout logic based on price structure + volatility
  • 📌 Up to 4 Take Profits, 1 fixed Stop Loss – calculated automatically
  • 📌 All symbols, all timeframes
  • 📌 Plug & trade – no optimization needed


HOW IT WORKS:

1


When price enters a critical zone, a colored box appears:

  • 🟦 Blue = Buy Zone
  • 🟥 Red = Sell Zone

Each box includes:
📍 Entry Price
🎯 TP1, TP2, TP3, TP4
🔒 Stop Loss

👉 You must wait for the price to break out of the box — just like shown in the image — before entering a trade.
This confirms the impulse and avoids false signals.

📊 All levels are updated dynamically based on the latest market structure.


💡 This is what you’ll see on your screen:

  • Breakout Box with TP and SL levels
  • Clear BUY/SELL suggestions
  • Transparent trade panel with current setups
  • Fast, color-coded visual alerts (no sound needed)

📈 You act with confidence, not confusion.


2


🔍 FAQ – Questions You Might Have

Does it repaint?
🚫 No. Once printed, boxes and levels stay fixed. Everything is based on closed candles.

What symbols and timeframes can I use it on?
📍 All of them. But I recommend using it during London or New York sessions for stronger signals.

Can I trade directly from the box?
Yes, but only after the breakout.
Wait for the price to break the box, then enter.

How are the levels calculated?
They’re auto-generated using ADR, recent structure and volatility.
You don’t need to adjust anything.

📢 Impulse Hunter is about reading momentum visually – in real time.
🚀 If you're a visual trader who loves structure and fast reaction, this is built for you.

📎 Check my channel for more live examples and updates.
🔗 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor

📱 For a fast response, contact me via Tel. User: forexnewadvisor


#scalping