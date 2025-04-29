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Daily AI Scalps – Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | USD/JPY +30 pips & Today’s Confidence Playbook
Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +59 pips (4 wins / 1 loss) from a sequence of USD/JPY scalps and a timely GBP/USD short around Monday’s U.S. housing-data and PMI releases. The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups.
Daily Snapshot (Apr 28)
- Net Pips: +59 pips (4 W / 1 L)
- Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — mixed bias
- Next Catalyst: U.S. Consumer Confidence 🇺🇸 (23:00 JST)
Cumulative Performance (since 2025-03-24)
|★ Rank
|Wins / Losses
|Win Rate
|Net Pips
|★★★★★
|1 / 0
|100 %
|+30
|★★★★☆
|35 / 0
|100 %
|+590
|★★★☆☆
|34 / 7
|83 %
|+406
|★★☆☆☆
|19 / 8
|70 %
|+158
|★☆☆☆☆
|1 / 3
|25 %
|-3
Previous-Day Trade Results
|Pair
|Indicator
|Time (JST)
|Plan
|Pips
|W / L
|★
|USD/JPY
|US Housing Starts & Permits
|21:30
|Buy on beat
|+12
|Win
|★★★☆☆
|USD/JPY
|US Flash PMI
|22:45
|Short on soft print
|+20
|Win
|★★★☆☆
|USD/JPY
|US New Home Sales
|23:00
|Buy on sales surge
|+15
|Win
|★★★★☆
|USD/CAD
|EIA Crude Inventories
|23:30
|Sell on draw
|-18
|Loss
|★★★☆☆
|GBP/USD
|BoE Gov Bailey Speech
|01:30
|Short on dovish tone
|+30
|Win
|★★☆☆☆
Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy
|Time (JST)
|Indicator
|Pair
|Strategy
(5 min before / 5 s after)
|★
|Exp. Pips
|02:00
|Germany GfK Consumer Climate (May)
|EUR/USD
|GfK > -24 → BUY EUR; < -28 → SELL EUR
|★★★☆☆
|12
|21:00
|US S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city HPI (Feb)
|USD/JPY
|HPI > 0.3 % → BUY USD; < 0 % → SELL USD
|★★☆☆☆
|15
|23:00
|US Conference Board Consumer Confidence (Apr)
|USD/JPY
|Consensus sees drop — SELL USD ahead
|★★★★☆
|25
Shuriken Volatility Strike EA — Flash-Adaptive News Scalper
Powered by zero-MQ latency feeds and a hybrid GPT-signal-filter.
“Shadow-orders” mask intent until micro-seconds before fill, slashing slippage on headline spikes.
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Disclaimer: Trading leveraged instruments involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future results. Manage capital wisely and trade at your own discretion.