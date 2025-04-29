Daily AI Scalps – Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | USD/JPY +30 pips & Today’s Confidence Playbook

Good morning, traders! Our AI booked +59 pips (4 wins / 1 loss) from a sequence of USD/JPY scalps and a timely GBP/USD short around Monday’s U.S. housing-data and PMI releases. The tables below give a detailed breakdown and outline today’s high-impact indicator setups.

Daily Snapshot (Apr 28)

Net Pips: +59 pips (4 W / 1 L)

+59 pips (4 W / 1 L) Most-Traded Pair: USD/JPY — mixed bias

USD/JPY — mixed bias Next Catalyst: U.S. Consumer Confidence 🇺🇸 (23:00 JST)

Cumulative Performance (since 2025-03-24)

★ Rank Wins / Losses Win Rate Net Pips ★★★★★ 1 / 0 100 % +30 ★★★★☆ 35 / 0 100 % +590 ★★★☆☆ 34 / 7 83 % +406 ★★☆☆☆ 19 / 8 70 % +158 ★☆☆☆☆ 1 / 3 25 % -3

Previous-Day Trade Results

Pair Indicator Time (JST) Plan Pips W / L ★ USD/JPY US Housing Starts & Permits 21:30 Buy on beat +12 Win ★★★☆☆ USD/JPY US Flash PMI 22:45 Short on soft print +20 Win ★★★☆☆ USD/JPY US New Home Sales 23:00 Buy on sales surge +15 Win ★★★★☆ USD/CAD EIA Crude Inventories 23:30 Sell on draw -18 Loss ★★★☆☆ GBP/USD BoE Gov Bailey Speech 01:30 Short on dovish tone +30 Win ★★☆☆☆

Today’s Economic Indicators & Strategy

Time (JST) Indicator Pair Strategy

(5 min before / 5 s after) ★ Exp. Pips 02:00 Germany GfK Consumer Climate (May) EUR/USD GfK > -24 → BUY EUR; < -28 → SELL EUR ★★★☆☆ 12 21:00 US S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city HPI (Feb) USD/JPY HPI > 0.3 % → BUY USD; < 0 % → SELL USD ★★☆☆☆ 15 23:00 US Conference Board Consumer Confidence (Apr) USD/JPY Consensus sees drop — SELL USD ahead ★★★★☆ 25

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