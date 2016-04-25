FxWirePro: EUR/USD Faces Strong Resistance at 1.1320, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FxWirePro: EUR/USD Faces Strong Resistance at 1.1320, Good to Sell on Rallies

25 April 2016, 14:31
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
114

FxWirePro: EUR/USD Faces Strong Resistance at 1.1320, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • Major resistance – 1.1320 
  • Major intraday resistance – 1.12650 (200 day 4H MA) 
  • The pair has slightly recovered after making a low of 1.12150 on Friday .it is currently trading around 1.12480. 
  • Short term trend is slightly bearish as long as resistance 1.1320 holds. 
  • On the higher side major intraday resistance is around 1.12650 and break above targets 1.1320/1.1380/1.1400. The pair should close above 1.1400 for further bullishness. 
  • The support is at 1.1200 and nay violation below that level targets 1.11500/1.10500 level.

It is good to sell on rallies around 1.1250-55 with SL around 1.1320 for the TP of 1.1150/1.1050

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



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