FXWIREPRO: NZD/JPY Price Action capped Below Strong Trendline Resistance at 76.70, Good to Go Long

NZD/JPY is extending gains after piercing into the daily cloud.

is extending gains after piercing into the daily cloud. Upside is seen capped by strong trendline resistance at 76.70, the pair has edged lower to currently trade at 76.62.

Converged 5&10 DMAs at 75.84 offer strong support on the downside ahead of cloud base at 75.64.

Daily techs are biased higher, a close above trendline resistance at 76.70 would take the pair higher.

Upside sees resistance at 77, 77.44 (March 7th highs) and 77.80 (March 4th highs).



Recommendation: Go long on close above 76.70, SL: 75.80, TP: 77/77.45/77.80





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

