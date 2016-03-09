AUD/USD in Fresh Highs Near 0.7500

The bullish momentum around the Aussie dollar remains unabated so far, now lifting AUD/USD to the boundaries of 0.7500 the figure.



AUD/USD in multi-month peaks



The pair continues its march north today, visiting levels last traded in July 2015 around the 0.7500 neighbourhood bolstered by a solid sentiment around the riskier assets and a recovery in the commodity space.



AUD is thus extending the very auspicious start of the year, posting gains in six out of ten weeks and regaining around 7 cents since January’s troughs around the 0.6800 handle.



AUD/USD levels to watch



At the moment the pair is gaining 0.76% at 0.7492 facing the next hurdle at 0.7506 (monthly high Jul.10 2015) followed by 0.7851 (monthly high Jun.18 2015) and then 0.7940 (monthly high Mar.24 2015). On the other hand, a drop below 0.7250 (200-day sma) would aim for 0.7237 (20-day sma) and finally 0.7160 (100-day sma).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)





