Euro Falls Against Majors

Theagainst the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The euro fell to a 6-day low of 123.44 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.0972 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 124.02 and 1.1009, respectively.Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the euro dropped to 0.7732 and 1.0943 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7744 and 1.0961, respectively.Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro edged down to 1.4779, 1.6267 and 1.4744 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4798, 1.6307 and 1.4762, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 121.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the greenback, 0.76 against the pound, 1.08 against the franc, 1.45 against the aussie, 1.60 against the kiwi and 1.40 against the loonie.





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