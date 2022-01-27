The parity of the euro and the dollar will be in 2027.

Let's simulate the dynamics of the values of the EUR/USD time series and see when the EUR/USD quote becomes equal to 1?

There will definitely be parity between the euro and the dollar.

Understanding the following requires knowledge of Niro's Alphabet of Attractors and the ability to analyze time series fractal structures.

You can get acquainted with the Alphabet of Niro Attractors , the technique of reading fractal structures and the method of modeling the dynamics of value in the financial market by reading the article “When will Dow be Low?” , which shows the application of the method of modeling the dynamics of charts on the example of a Dow Jones index chart built with a time frame of 1 year on the time interval 1896-2021.





Analyzing the global fractal structure of the EUR/USD quotes dynamics chart, built with a 2-year time frame on the time interval 1970-2022, we can assume that it is an emerging fractal-attractor F22 (view 2, type 2) from Alphabet Attractors Niro.

This global fractal-attractor F22 is indicated on the chart by a blue fractal.





Taking into account the already formed fractal structure of the EUR/USD chart, we can say that the 1st segment of the global fractal is completed and its 2nd segment is being formed.