The parity of the euro and the dollar will be in 2027.

There will definitely be parity between the euro and the dollar.
Let's simulate the dynamics of the values of the EUR/USD time series and see when the EUR/USD quote becomes equal to 1?
Understanding the following requires knowledge of Niro's Alphabet of Attractors and the ability to analyze time series fractal structures.
You can get acquainted with the Alphabet of Niro Attractors, the technique of reading fractal structures and the method of modeling the dynamics of value in the financial market by reading the article “When will Dow be Low?”, which shows the application of the method of modeling the dynamics of charts on the example of a Dow Jones index chart built with a time frame of 1 year on the time interval 1896-2021.
Analyzing the global fractal structure of the EUR/USD quotes dynamics chart, built with a 2-year time frame on the time interval 1970-2022, we can assume that it is an emerging fractal-attractor F22 (view 2, type 2) from Alphabet Attractors Niro.
This global fractal-attractor F22 is indicated on the chart by a blue fractal.
Taking into account the already formed fractal structure of the EUR/USD chart, we can say that the 1st segment of the global fractal is completed and its 2nd segment is being formed.
The 1st segment of the global fractal, marked in blue, is the fractal, which is marked in green on the chart.
The 2nd segment of the global fractal, marked in blue, is marked with the emerging red fractal.
The 3rd segment of the blue fractal will begin to form after the 2nd segment completes its formation.
The fractal marked in red on the chart, which is the 2nd segment of the blue fractal, which has a higher order, is in the process of forming its 2nd segment.
On the chart of the EUR/USD quotes dynamics, built with a time frame of 1 year, the 1st segment of the red fractal is completed and is indicated by a fractal of a smaller order of olive color.
The 2nd segment of the red fractal is indicated by a pink fractal, which is in the process of forming its 3rd segment, as a result of which the upcoming dynamics of the EUR/USD currency pair quotes will rise to 1.3700.
The completed pink fractal will be the 2nd segment of the red fractal, as a result of which the dynamics of EUR/USD quotes will show a downtrend from 1.3700 towards 0.8000.
In this case, if the red fractal forms as the F22 fractal from Niro's Alphabet of Attractors, then the parity between the euro and the dollar will be reached in the 1st quarter of 2027.
After the red fractal is completed, which is the 2nd segment of the higher-order fractal, indicated in blue, the formation of the 3rd segment of the blue fractal will begin, within which the dynamics of the EUR/USD currency pair quotes will show an uptrend from the 0,8000 to 2,0000.
The chart of the EUR/USD quotes dynamics, built with a 1-month timeframe, shows that the upcoming quotes dynamics will rise to the level of 1.3700 as part of the formation of the 3rd fractal segment, which is indicated in dark blue.
The fractal shown in dark blue is the 3rd segment of the higher order fractal, which is shown in pink.
The pink fractal is the 2nd segment of the higher order fractal, which is red.
Monitoring of current models of future price dynamics on the costforecast channel.