IEA predicts excess oil supply in 2024, even with extension of cuts by OPEC+
Crude Oil

IEA predicts excess oil supply in 2024, even with extension of cuts by OPEC+

25 November 2023, 10:48
Antonio Gutemberg Frota
Antonio Gutemberg Frota
0
482

  The global market for   Petroleum   will have a slight supply surplus in 2024, even if OPEC+ nations extend their cuts into next year

azd

the head of the International Energy Agency's petroleum markets and industry division told Reuters.


Read too


At the moment, however, the oil market is in deficit and inventories are decreasing "at an accelerated pace", said Toril Bosoni.
"Global oil inventories are at low levels, which means you run the risk of increased volatility if there are surprises on both the demand and supply sides," he added.


#oil, euro, USA