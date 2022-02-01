EUR/USD, fractal structure (time frame 1 Day / 01/28/2022).

Taking into account the fractal structure that has developed on 01/28/2022 on the chart of the EUR/USD currency pair, built with a time frame of 1 day, we can assume that the 2nd segment of the fractal, which is marked in red on the chart, is completed.

The 1st segment of the red fractal formed in the form of the F22 fractal from the Alphabet of Niro Attractors, which is marked in blue on the chart.

The 1st segment of the blue fractal is marked with a green fractal, the 2nd segment is a mono-segment, and the 3rd segment of the blue fractal is marked with an olive fractal.

In this case, the upcoming dynamics of EUR/USD quotes will be ascending as part of the formation of the 3rd segment of the red fractal.









Monitoring of current models of future price dynamics on the costforecast channel.