NZD/USD Neutral Bias Persists

02 Maret 2016 12:39 PM

, the outlook forremains neutral for the next 1-3 weeks.



“While the range of 0.6572/0.6640 was close to our expected 0.6575/0.6655, the strong daily closing suggests further upside pressure from here. However, any further up-move is expected to encounter very strong resistance near 0.6685/90”.



“There is no change to current neutral view despite the strong recovery yesterday. The undertone for NZD is still negative but at this stage, any further weakness is likely limited to 0.6500”.

“On the upside, only a move back above 0.6745 would indicate that the downward pressure has eased”.

(Market News Provided by FXstreet)