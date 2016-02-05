EUR/USD Opens Higher After Bullish Breakout

he EUR/USD is looking to push higher this morning after yesterday’s 232-pip advance. The pair has already ascended as much as 170 pips on the day and is current trading above its R3 Camarilla Pivot at 1.1169. Traders looking for the next point of resistance for the EUR/USD will find it at 1.1235. This value is represented above as the R4 pivot point, and a move through this point would constitute a breakout to a higher high. BY extrapolating 1X of todays 133 pip trading range, this potentially places bullish breakout targets near 1.1368. In the event of a bearish reversal, price action will first need.....